Assam: Man burnt alive during public hearing in Nagaon region

At Nagaon's Bor Lalung region in Assam, a man was reportedly burned alive at a public hearing on Saturday.

"We got information that in a public hearing a man was burnt alive after being found guilty of murder and later his body was buried. The body has been recovered. A few people were detained," said Deputy Superintendent of police M Das.

Ranjit Bordoloi, a resident of Bor Lalung Gaon, has been identified as the victim and was burned to death for the alleged murder of a lady ,according to the police.

Police said that once the corpse was dug out and examined under the watchful eye of a magistrate, 90 percent of the dead body was recovered in burnt condition.