Assam: Man arrested for dressing up as Lord Shiva to stage drama against fuel price hike

Amid nationwide outcry over filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary film's 'the smoking Kaali' poster, a new controversy has developed in Assam's Nagaon over a man and a woman staging a protest dressed as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

To protest the price increases brought on by the Narendra Modi government, Birinchi Bora donned the Lord Shiva costume and appeared in a play with a female co-actor who was dressed as Parvati. Videos of their performance were widely spread on social media.

The incident was strongly condemned by the Nagaon district units of the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who claimed that Hindu Sanatan Dharma sentiments had been hurt.

“They dressed up as Lord Shiv & Goddess Parvati. If you want to protest, sit & do it. We don’t support their act of dressing up as deities. BJP lodged FIR,” Raja Pareek, a BJP worker said, speaking to ANI.

Their act was, however, criticised by Hindu groups like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, who held protests against their act and later filed a complaint accusing the actor of hurting religious sentiments and misusing religion for political purposes.

Following the complaint, Birinchi Bora was detained and taken to Nagaon Sadar Police Station.

In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the actor dressed as Lord Shiva said that the government was only concerned with the interests of capitalists and was unconcerned about the problems of ordinary people. He then urged onlookers to take to the streets to protest rising inflation.