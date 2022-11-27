Search icon
Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after border violence near Mukroh

The restrictions were put in place after the clashes erupted at Mukroh area along Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

Police personnel stop Meghalaya bound tourists in view of the firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border, at Jorabat near Guwahati on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

In view of improving law and order situation in Meghalaya, the Assam Police on Sunday lifted the restrictions on vehicular movement and started allowing all vehicles to ply the route to Meghalaya. Sudhakar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Guwahati City Police, told ANI that the police removed the barricades in the Jorabat area along the Assam-Meghalaya state border and had allowed all vehicles to enter into the neighbouring state.

"We have allowed all vehicles to enter into Meghalaya," Sudhakar Singh said. The restrictions on vehicular movement, except for vehicles with Meghalaya registration, were put in place after the clashes erupted at Mukroh area along Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22 where six persons, including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard, were killed in a firing incident.

On Friday, Assam Police allowed the goods-laden trucks to enter Meghalaya, for the first time after tensions rose between the two states following the firing incident along the border on Tuesday, according to an official. However, only vehicles with Meghalaya`s registration were allowed entry into the state at this time.

READ | Ashok Gehlot swipes at PM Modi says, BJP is ‘scared’ of losing Gujarat elections after PM’s several visits

On Tuesday last week, six people were killed and several others injured during an alleged clash between villagers and a contingent comprising Police and forest guards from Assam.

The alleged clash took place in the area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya`s West Jaintia Hills. Among those killed was a forest guard from Assam.

"Just to clarify that incident has nothing to do with the border, the way it is reported in national media. It was basically a clash between villagers and police regarding certain forest timber," Assam CM told reporters on November 23.

