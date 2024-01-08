Headlines

Assam launches India’s first 100% electric bike taxi service via 'Baayu'

Baayu, a ground-breaking sustainable mobility initiative, launched by Assam State Transport Corporation.

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 07:05 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
The Assam government launched 'Baayu,' an app-based electric bike taxi service that is an innovative and forward-thinking sustainable mobility initiative of the state government-run Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC). The app-based electric bike taxi service was flagged off by Assam Minister of Transport Parimal Suklabaidya in the state capital Guwahati on Sunday. The event witnessed the unveiling of India's first app-based 100% electric and decentralized bike taxi services.

Baayu (an App based Electric Bike Taxi Services) by ASTC in collaboration with Bikozee Ecotech a startup from Assam is launching India's first 100% electric and decentralized bike taxi services, ushering in a new era of eco-friendly transportation solutions to be integrated with ONDC. Initiating with zero-emission bike taxi & delivery services. 

Baayu aims to generate 5,000 livelihood opportunities for driver partners right here in Assam by supporting with electric vehicles, technology platform, Insurance, training, skill development and operating license in line with Assam Aggregator rules 2022. This initiative will save an astounding 29,000 tons of carbon emissions annually Baayu is poised to save Rs 73 crore annually on fuel costs, stated in a press release.

Supported by NITI Aayog's Shoonya Zero pollution mobility campaign, "Baayu - Clean Air Movement" by ASTC aims to improve the air quality and public health of our cities by deploying Electric vehicles in transport and logistics sectors and thus implementing decentralized technologies of Beckn protocol to develop digital public infrastructures to be deployed on ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). 

Baayu, a ground-breaking sustainable mobility initiative, launched by Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) in collaboration with Bikozee Ecotech Pvt. Ltd., has been meticulously designed to revolutionize the transportation landscape of Assam. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, Baayu serves as a testament to the Government of Assam's commitment to fostering economic growth, promoting entrepreneurship, and embracing environmentally conscious practices.

Big day for Assam as it becomes the first state in India to now have the nation's first app-based 100% electric and decentralised bike taxi service. Besides extending his sincere wishes to the entire team, the Assam Transport Minister speaking at this ceremonial event today urged the bike riders to strictly adhere to all road safety norms while commuting on roads & carrying passengers.

