Assam jolted by 2.6-magnitude quake hours after Afghanistan earthquake; check details

A NCS report said the quake was recorded at 3:56 pm in Karbi Anglong district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra, at a depth of 5 km.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 06:27 PM IST

Assam jolted by 2.6-magnitude quake hours after Afghanistan earthquake; check details
An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude struck central Assam on Monday afternoon, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Its report said the quake was recorded at 3:56 pm in Karbi Anglong district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra, at a depth of 5 km. The exact location of the epicentre is around 43 km south-east of Tezpur in central Assam. There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property, they said.

These districts also fell tremor

People in neighbouring Nagaon, Hojai and Golaghat districts, besides Sonitpur and Biswanath on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra, also felt the tremor, prompting people to scamper out of their homes to open areas. The northeast falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the region, the officials said.

Afghanistan earthquake

Over 800 people were killed and more than 2,500 were injured in eastern Afghanistan after a 6.0 magnitude quake hit the region late Sunday. India has started delivering relief materials for earthquake-affected people in Afghanistan, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assuring his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi of more supplies.

