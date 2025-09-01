Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri over smoking room, Farhana Bhat hits Baseer Ali with...: Watch viral videos
Trump's BIG statement after PM Modi meets Xi, Putin: 'Ties with India one-sided disaster'
SA20 2026 Auction: No Indian cricketer in shortlisted pool of 541 players for season four
India’s Forgotten Kitchen Wisdom Could Save Us Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore a Year and Feed Millions
Gautam Adani-led THIS company shows interest in making stealth fighter jet AMCA
This was India’s most educated man with 20 degrees, left IPS, IAS, had tragic death due to...
Assam jolted by 2.6-magnitude quake hours after Afghanistan earthquake; check details
Jagdeep Dhankhar to live at THIS politician's house after vacating Vice-Presidential residence
Ahead of Ashes 2025-26, Australian star bowler faces back injury, his name is...
Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken over Pavitra Rishta's co-star, her 'first friend' Priya Marathe's demise: 'It breaks my heart to even..'
INDIA
A NCS report said the quake was recorded at 3:56 pm in Karbi Anglong district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra, at a depth of 5 km.
An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude struck central Assam on Monday afternoon, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Its report said the quake was recorded at 3:56 pm in Karbi Anglong district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra, at a depth of 5 km. The exact location of the epicentre is around 43 km south-east of Tezpur in central Assam. There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property, they said.
People in neighbouring Nagaon, Hojai and Golaghat districts, besides Sonitpur and Biswanath on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra, also felt the tremor, prompting people to scamper out of their homes to open areas. The northeast falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the region, the officials said.
EQ of M: 2.6, On: 01/09/2025 15:56:00 IST, Lat: 26.37 N, Long: 93.09 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 1, 2025
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/6qMLI8LV0C
Over 800 people were killed and more than 2,500 were injured in eastern Afghanistan after a 6.0 magnitude quake hit the region late Sunday. India has started delivering relief materials for earthquake-affected people in Afghanistan, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assuring his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi of more supplies.
READ | Maratha quota protests: Bombay HC gives ultimatum to Manoj Jarange, says, 'Vacate Mumbai streets by...'