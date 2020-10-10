Assam: Kamakhya temple to open for devotees from today

Assam`s Kamakhya temple is set to open from Sunday for the devotees after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The devotees will be allowed to perform `parikrama` form tomorrow onwards."Kamakhya temple to open from tomorrow for devotees to perform `parikrama`.

The inner sanctum sanctorum will, however, remain closed," said Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee.The committee said that the temple`s Devalaya complex gate will remain open from 8 am till sunset.

It further said that the maximum time allowed for each devotee will be 15 minutes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple was forced to shut earlier this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines to re-open more activities in areas outside the containment zones.According to the Union Health Ministry, there 29,710 active cases in the state.