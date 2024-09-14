Assam: Internet services to be temporarily shut down in state tomorrow due to…

The decision is made as over 11 lakh candidates will appear for the exam at 2,305 centers across 28 districts. Of them, 429 centres have been designated as sensitive because of past incidents of cheating.

The Assam government on Saturday has announced the suspension of mobile internet services across the state on Sunday (September 15) from 10 am to 1:30 PM during a written examination for recruitment to Class III posts.

The government is concerned that using apps on mobile devices, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (previously Twitter), and Telegram, may result in cheating and unfair practices.

The Assam State Level Recruitment Commission, in partnership with the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), is conducting the examination. "We want to ensure that the selection is purely merit-based, and no loopholes are left that could compromise the fairness of the process," said Shri Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Political Department according to an India Today report.

