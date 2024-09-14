Twitter
Assam: Internet services to be temporarily shut down in state tomorrow due to…

Meet Kumar Rocker, first Indian origin player to appear in Major League Baseball

Kolkata doctor-rape murder case: CBI arrests ex-RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, cop over alleged...

Stand-up comedian Gauri B says 'women in comedy were rare', talks about her journey from architect to performer

Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Assam: Internet services to be temporarily shut down in state tomorrow due to…

Meet Kumar Rocker, first Indian origin player to appear in Major League Baseball

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 most romantic animals in the world

8 largest flowers in the world

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Stand-up comedian Gauri B says 'women in comedy were rare', talks about her journey from architect to performer

Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

Assam: Internet services to be temporarily shut down in state tomorrow due to…

The decision is made as over 11 lakh candidates will appear for the exam at 2,305 centers across 28 districts. Of them, 429 centres have been designated as sensitive because of past incidents of cheating.

Pavan Naidu

Sep 14, 2024, 10:33 PM IST

Assam: Internet services to be temporarily shut down in state tomorrow due to…
The Assam government on Saturday has announced the suspension of mobile internet services across the state on Sunday (September 15) from 10 am to 1:30 PM during a written examination for recruitment to Class III posts.

The decision is made as over 11 lakh candidates will appear for the exam at 2,305 centers across 28 districts. Of them, 429 centres have been designated as sensitive because of past incidents of cheating.

The government is concerned that using apps on mobile devices, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (previously Twitter), and Telegram, may result in cheating and unfair practices.

The Assam State Level Recruitment Commission, in partnership with the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), is conducting the examination. "We want to ensure that the selection is purely merit-based, and no loopholes are left that could compromise the fairness of the process," said Shri Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Political Department according to an India Today report.

