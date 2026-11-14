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Assam Horror: Class 9 student stabs mother in Guwahati, dies after falling from building

Class 9 student allegedly stabs mother Chandrani Kalita in Guwahati's Jyotinagar, mother critical in GMCH ICU. Boy dies after falling from building in ABC area.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

Assam Horror: Class 9 student stabs mother in Guwahati, dies after falling from building
Guwahati student stabs mother
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A Class 9 student allegedly stabbed his mother with a sharp weapon at their residence in Assam's capital Guwahati on Friday. The boy later died after reportedly falling from a building in the city's ABC area.

Mother critical in GMCH ICU

The first incident was reported from Haldhi Mill in East Jyotinagar, where the student allegedly attacked his mother, identified as Chandrani Kalita, leaving her critically injured.

Following the attack, Chandrani was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Her condition remains critical.

Boy dies after fall, circumstances unclear

In a subsequent incident, the boy reportedly fell from a building in the ABC area of Guwahati. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the boy's death remain unclear. It is also not yet known what led to the alleged attack on his mother or the sequence of events between the two incidents.

A CCTV image from the area showed the teenager walking out of his house apparently after stabbing his mother.

Further details are awaited as more information emerges

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