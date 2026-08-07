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Assam Horror: 2 minor girls from Mizoram allege gang-rape, case under POCSO filed

Three men arrested in Assam for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping two minor tribal girls in a moving car. Case filed under BNS and POCSO.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 09:18 PM IST

Assam Horror: 2 minor girls from Mizoram allege gang-rape, case under POCSO filed
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Assam Police have arrested three men for allegedly kidnapping two minor tribal girls from Mizoram and gang-raping them inside a moving car in Cachar district. When the girls went to the police early on August 3, the case became public. Concerns about children's safety in border regions have been raised by the incident. The suspects were apprehended shortly after the complaint was submitted, according to the police.

How the case came to light

The two girls arrived at Dholai authorities Station on August 3 at approximately 2:30 am, according to the authorities. They reported to police that they had been sexually assaulted and kidnapped. The girls initially reported to authorities that the accused had attempted to rape them, according to Rajat Pal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cachar. They claimed later in their statement that despite their resistance, they were gang-raped.

'Since both claimed to be minors, we proceeded in accordance with the relevant legal provisions,' Pal said. Following the complaint, authorities opened an investigation and filed a formal complaint. Mandatory medical evaluations were ordered for both victims. As part of the legal process, their remarks were also recorded.

Also read: Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign joint defence agreement in Saudi Arabia on Friday, sources say

Who are the accused

The three guys who were detained were named by the police as Rinku Das, 25, from Khaspur, Saddam Hussain Laskar, 23, from Bhaga Bazar, and Amjad Hussain Laskar, 20, from Rajnagar. The three of them live in the Assamese district of Cachar. They were brought before a court after completing the preliminary legal procedures. Police have filed a complaint under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, for aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child, Section 87 of BNS for abduction, and Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for gang rape of a lady under the age of eighteen.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to officials. Additionally, police are investigating how the girls were purportedly transported from Mizoram to Assam. To protect the victims' identities, authorities have not disclosed any other information.

 

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