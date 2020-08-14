Assam govt issues new unlock guidelines; allows inter-district movement from August 16, relaxes night curfew

The Assam government on Thursday announced new Unlock guidelines allowing inter-district movement on weekdays, and dismissing night curfew hours.

The order from the government will allow inter-district movement of people from August 16 under which passenger vehicles will be also be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity.

The new guidelines will now permit movement of people from 5 am to 9.30 pm on weekdays. However, movement is restricted on Saturdays and Sundays.

City buses and other public transport are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. Moreover, the opening of shops and business establishments on one side of the road have been withdrawn and all activities allowed earlier shall continue between 5 am and 9 pm.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums, and other places of public gathering remains closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious functions, and other gatherings of over 50 people will also remain closed.

The order further advised people above65 years of age, and children below the age of ten to stay indoors and travel only if absolutely necessary.

The new order will be effective till 9.30 pm of August 31.

Currently, 6 AM to 6 PM night curfew is in place.