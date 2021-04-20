Assam govt issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines, markets to shut by 6 PM - Check other details

The Assam government on Tuesday issued new guidelines amid the increase in COVID-19 cases. The new guidelines have been put in place with immediate effect and will remain in effect till April 30. As per an official order, all the grocery shops, shopping malls shall remain closed from 6 PM onwards starting April 20.

New SOPS issued by Assam government-

Gatherings-

1. Open functions to be allowed with the permission of the District Authority subject to strict adherence to COVID appropriate behavior. While granting such permission, District Authority will allow gathering of only 50% of its capacity or 400 persons, whichever is lower.

2. In closed venues, gatherings up to 50% of the seating capacity to be allowed.

3. No standing audience shall be allowed in open/closed venues.

4. The number of guests in private functions including marriages to be restricted to 100 persons.

5. Funeral/last rites-related gatherings should ensure not more than 20 persons for each deceased.

6. Religious places/ places of worship should be allowed to be operated with 20 persons per hour, except for the iconic religious places where it can be 50 persons per hour.

7. All market places/supermarkets/shops in the malls/weekly market should be closed by 6.00 PM.

Work Places (Government and Private)

1. Working from home and virtual working should be encouraged.

2. Except officers, only 50% of employees can work from the office. However, this will not be applicable for organizations rendering essential/emergency Services, law enforcement services, and election work.

3. Pregnant women employees and women with children of 5 years or below irrespective of their grade shall be allowed to work from home.

Educational Institutions (Government and Private)

1. Not more than 50% of students should attend in person on any day.

2. Schools should stagger class timings so that large scale release of students doesn't arise.

3. There will be no morning assembly/special assembly etc in the educational institutions.

4. Preference to be given on online mode of teaching for primary classes.

Public Transport (Government and Private)

1. Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers maintaining social distancing.

2. City buses, intra-district, inter-district and inter-state ·buses will be allowed to operate with 50% of seating capacity.

3. No passenger shall be allowed to travel standing in the vehicle.

"Deputy Commissioners will enforce the aforesaid order strictly and effectively for those districts where the number of active COVID-19 patients rises to 100 or more," the order stated.