Assam Governor, CM greet people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is an occasion for sharing happiness and merrymaking and is marked by the spirit of universal brotherhood, the governor said in a message.

"Eid-ul-Fitr teaches us about compassion and love for fellow beings. May the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr bind us all with universal brotherhood and motivate us to rededicate ourselves for the cause of humanity," he added.

The governor hoped that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and camaraderie and usher in a period of sustained peace, progress and prosperity.

The chief minister in his message said that the festival is celebrated on the completion of the holy month Ramadan and is also celebrated as the feast of breaking fast.

He hoped that the festival which symbolises peace and tranquility would further strengthen the bond of age old harmony and communal amity, and the people must celebrate to strengthen the spirit of togetherness.