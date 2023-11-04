Headlines

India

Assam government doing commendable work in taking sports to grassroot levels: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the ‘Khel Maharan’ (Sports Competition) organised by the Assam government is a commendable effort to take sports to the grassroots level.

PTI

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the ‘Khel Maharan’ (Sports Competition) organised by the Assam government is a commendable effort to take sports to the grassroots level. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released a message sent by the Prime Minister at a press conference here wherein he hoped that the ‘khel Maharan’ will enhance the vibrant sports culture of Assam and help nurture more sporting talents who will bring glory to the nation.

Assam has already been a sporting hub, giving many athletes who have made the nation proud at the global level, Modi said. The organisation of ‘Khel Maharan’ will go a long way in further promoting and popularising competitive sports among youth across the state.

"Holding competitive games at the levels of Panchayat, assembly constituency, district and state levels will also help unearth new talent across diverse sporting disciplines", he said.

The chief minister thanked Modi for his "wishes and blessings as we embark on the state’s biggest ever sporting Jan Andolan”. Over 14.48 lakh sports persons are participating in the event which began on November 1 and will continue till January 19, 2024.

Read: Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention team, force officer to burn stubble

A ‘Sanskritik Maharan’ (Cultural Competition) will also begin on November 10 and both events will run parallelly, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government will also start the distribution of ration cards to 40 lakh people, comprising 10 lakh families, constituency-wise in December and this will also include free medical insurance up to Rs five lakh.

He said that the state government is actively considering a proposal to make available tea at a subsidised cost of Rs 100-150 per kg to all ration card holders from 2024 onwards. 

