Assam girl denied entry into exam hall for wearing shorts, allowed after wrapping curtain around legs

In Assam, a girl was not allowed to go to the examination centre because she was wearing shorts. After being stopped, she had to wrap a curtain around her legs and was finally allowed to write the exam like this. The case is of Chaudhary Institute of Management and Technology in Sonitpur district. According to media reports, this incident came to the fore on September 15.

According to a Zee News report citing another publication, a 19-year-old student had reached this centre in Tezpur to appear for the entrance exam conducted by the Assam Agricultural University (AAU). According to the student, she was not stopped while taking entry in the campus, but when she was going to enter the hall designated according to her roll number, a supervisor present there asked her to wait outside for some time.

The girl's name is Jubilee and while talking to the media, she said, "I was told that wearing short clothes is not allowed in the centre. I asked - why? It is not mentioned in the admit card. Is there a valid reason why a girl can't wear a short dress? Is wearing short dress a crime?"

The student told that after a lot of debate, they asked her father to bring a pant from outside. But he could not do this, during that time two girls came from somewhere with a curtain and asked her to wrap it around her. The student also said that it was the most humiliating experience of her life.

At the same time, there has been no response from the institute after catching up with the matter.