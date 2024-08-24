Assam gang rape case: Prime accused escapes police custody, dies after jumping...

The prime suspect in a gang rape case in Assam drowned while attempting to escape police custody by jumping into a pond.

Assam Gang Rape Case: The prime suspect in a gang rape case in Assam died on Saturday, August 24 after a dramatic escape attempt. Tafazul Islam, who had been arrested on Friday, August 23, was in police custody when he tried to flee by jumping into a pond. The incident happened early in the morning while police were investigating the crime scene related to the case.

Islam who was one of three men accused of the gang rape, was being escorted by police to the location where the crime occurred. At around 4 am, he made a desperate bid to escape by jumping into the pond. Despite immediate efforts to rescue him, his body was found in the water after a two-hour search.

The gang rape took place on Thursday evening in Nagaon district. The 14-year-old victim was attacked by three men on a motorbike while she was on her way home from tuition classes. The assailants reportedly assaulted and raped her, then left her injured and unconscious by the roadside. Locals discovered the girl and notified the police, who have since launched a thorough investigation. The search for the two other suspects involved in the crime is still ongoing.

The survivor is currently receiving medical care at a facility in Nagaon district. A team of doctors, including psychiatrists, is providing her with the necessary treatment and psychological support to help her recover from the trauma.

In response to the incident, protests erupted in the area on Friday. Local businesses were shut down, and various social and political groups called for the arrest of the remaining suspects and improvements in security for women and girls. Politicians, including Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, have condemned the attack and demanded justice for the victim. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pledged strict action against those responsible for the crime.

