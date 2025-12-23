FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan titled Jan Neta in Hindi, Zee Studios to release it in North India on...

Why THIS city in Gujarat eased liquor norms? Here's how it will impact state's economy

HUGE SHOCKER! Trump flew on several flights of Jeffrey Epstein's private jet? Fresh DoJ files say...

BPSC ASO prelims exam result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here

Meet man who lived in Mumbai chawl, once sold books on street, now runs Rs 200,000,000,000 company in Dubai, has this Shah Rukh Khan link

Who was Vinod Kumar Shukla? Jnanpith Award winning Hindi writer passes away at 89

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film beats Kantara Chapter 1 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025

Delhi Capitals replace Meg Lanning with THIS star player ahead of WPL 2026, her name is...

GMRL proposes space-efficient double-decker metro for Gurugram’s SPR, check features, details

Rashid Khan travels in bulletproof car in Afghanistan? Star leg-spinner spills the beans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Assam: Fresh violence erupts in Karbi Anglong districts; internet suspended

Assam: Fresh violence erupts in Karbi Anglong districts; internet suspended

Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan titled Jan Neta in Hindi, Zee Studios to release it in North India on...

Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan titled Jan Neta in Hindi

Why THIS city in Gujarat eased liquor norms? Here's how it will impact state's economy

Why THIS city in Gujarat eased liquor norms? Here's how it will impact state's e

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro

HomeIndia

INDIA

Assam: Fresh violence erupts in Karbi Anglong districts; internet suspended

At least eight people were injured, as the two groups of protesters clashed, and the police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse them.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 08:18 PM IST

Assam: Fresh violence erupts in Karbi Anglong districts; internet suspended
Photo: X/PTI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Assam government has ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, following a serious law and order situation. In an official order, the Home and Political Department said in the interest of maintaining greater public peace and tranquility, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation, internet services have been temporarily suspended. It will remain in force until further orders.

At least eight people were injured, as the two groups of protesters clashed, and the police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse them. In a notification issued by the Political (A) department of the Assam government stated that - "... under the provision of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act,1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 to prohibit the Internet/Mobile Data Service of all Mobile Service Providers in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong with  immediate effect and until further orders."

READ | Barmer Collectorate receives bomb threat, IAS Tina Dabi says, 'This was a...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Assam: Fresh violence erupts in Karbi Anglong districts; internet suspended
Assam: Fresh violence erupts in Karbi Anglong districts; internet suspended
Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan titled Jan Neta in Hindi, Zee Studios to release it in North India on...
Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan titled Jan Neta in Hindi
Why THIS city in Gujarat eased liquor norms? Here's how it will impact state's economy
Why THIS city in Gujarat eased liquor norms? Here's how it will impact state's e
HUGE SHOCKER! Trump flew on several flights of Jeffrey Epstein's private jet? Fresh DoJ files say...
HUGE SHOCKER! Trump flew on several flights of Epstein's private jet?
BPSC ASO prelims exam result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here
BPSC ASO prelims exam result 2025 declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement