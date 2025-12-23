Assam: Fresh violence erupts in Karbi Anglong districts; internet suspended

At least eight people were injured, as the two groups of protesters clashed, and the police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse them.

The Assam government has ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, following a serious law and order situation. In an official order, the Home and Political Department said in the interest of maintaining greater public peace and tranquility, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation, internet services have been temporarily suspended. It will remain in force until further orders.

At least eight people were injured, as the two groups of protesters clashed, and the police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse them. In a notification issued by the Political (A) department of the Assam government stated that - "... under the provision of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act,1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 to prohibit the Internet/Mobile Data Service of all Mobile Service Providers in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong with immediate effect and until further orders."