Assam: Four people, including three of family, killed in Guwahati landslides

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, three members of a family were killed in a landslide at Nizarapar in the Mathgharia area, while a 65-year-old woman died in another incident at Satgaon.

Four people, including three members of a family, were killed in two separate landslide incidents triggered by incessant rainfall in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday, officials said. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three people of a family were killed in a landslide at Nizarapar in the Mathgharia area of Guwahati, while a 65-year-old woman died in another incident at Satgaon. The deceased in the Mathgharia incident were identified as Nagen Rajbongshi, 50, his wife Sonu Rajbongshi, 38, and their 11-year-old daughter.

Their 19-year-old son, Biplab Rajbongshi, was injured in the incident and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The ASDMA said the bodies of the deceased in the Mathgharia landslide were recovered by personnel from Fire and Emergency Services, along with local residents and police personnel.

In a separate landslide at Satgaon, a 65-year-old woman lost her life, the disaster management authority said. The incidents occurred amid incessant rainfall in Guwahati and other parts of Assam. As per the ASDMA report, a total of five people were injured in landslide incidents across the state on Tuesday, including four in Kamrup (Metro) district and one in Hailakandi district. Authorities and emergency response teams have been carrying out rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. The latest incidents have also raised concerns over the risks posed by landslides in hilly and vulnerable areas of Guwahati amid continued heavy rainfall.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).