FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Assam: Four people, including three of family, killed in Guwahati landslides

Assam: 4, including three of family, killed in Guwahati landslides

Nepal flood: 206 people return safely to Maharashtra, search underway for missing

Nepal flood: 206 people return to Maharashtra, search on for missing

Viral video: Sonu Sood reaches Kathmandu to support Nepal flood victims - Watch

Viral video: Sonu Sood reaches Kathmandu to support Nepal flood victims - Watch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Assam: Four people, including three of family, killed in Guwahati landslides

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, three members of a family were killed in a landslide at Nizarapar in the Mathgharia area, while a 65-year-old woman died in another incident at Satgaon.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 11:15 PM IST

Assam: Four people, including three of family, killed in Guwahati landslides
The landslides were triggered by incessant rainfall (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Four people, including three members of a family, were killed in two separate landslide incidents triggered by incessant rainfall in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday, officials said. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three people of a family were killed in a landslide at Nizarapar in the Mathgharia area of Guwahati, while a 65-year-old woman died in another incident at Satgaon. The deceased in the Mathgharia incident were identified as Nagen Rajbongshi, 50, his wife Sonu Rajbongshi, 38, and their 11-year-old daughter.

Their 19-year-old son, Biplab Rajbongshi, was injured in the incident and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. The ASDMA said the bodies of the deceased in the Mathgharia landslide were recovered by personnel from Fire and Emergency Services, along with local residents and police personnel.

In a separate landslide at Satgaon, a 65-year-old woman lost her life, the disaster management authority said. The incidents occurred amid incessant rainfall in Guwahati and other parts of Assam. As per the ASDMA report, a total of five people were injured in landslide incidents across the state on Tuesday, including four in Kamrup (Metro) district and one in Hailakandi district. Authorities and emergency response teams have been carrying out rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. The latest incidents have also raised concerns over the risks posed by landslides in hilly and vulnerable areas of Guwahati amid continued heavy rainfall.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Treasury Secretary calls Strait of Hormuz 'worthless', says alternative will be ready in 2 years
Trump's aide calls Strait of Hormuz 'worthless', says alternative will be ready
Assam: Four people, including three of family, killed in Guwahati landslides
Assam: 4, including three of family, killed in Guwahati landslides
Toxic box office collection day 7: Yash, Kiara Advani-starrer shows little growth, earns Rs 225 crore in India
Toxic box office collection day 7: Yash film earns Rs 225 crore in India
'True justice': CJP's Dipke welcomes Supreme Court's decision to quash all FIRs against protesters
Dipke welcomes SC's decision to quash all FIRs against protesters
Nepal flood: 206 people return safely to Maharashtra, search underway for missing
Nepal flood: 206 people return to Maharashtra, search on for missing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement