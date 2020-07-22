Assam Floods: Water level of Brahmaputra river continues to rise, IMD warns of more rain

Amid the raging floods in Assam, incessant rains in the region continue to cause a rise in the water level of Brahmaputra river which is flowing above the danger mark.

According to an official of the Central Water Commission (CWC) in Guwahati, the Brahmaputra river is flowing 8 cm above the danger mark. The water level continues to rise and does not seem to be receding any time soon.

The CWC has warned that the Brahmaputra river is likely to rise by 30 cm by Thursday evening. A warning has been issued to prevent people from going near the banks and the waterfront.

Of the 33 districts of Assam, 28 districts have been severely affected by the flood which does not seem to abate due to the rising level of Brahmaputra river and its tributaries.

River Kopili at Kampur in the Nagaon district continues to flow in a severe situation, according to the CWC.

So far 87 people have died across 30 districts in the state due to the floods.

"87 deaths and 53,99,017 people affected across 30 districts due to floods," said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

1,09,358.67 hectares of crops have been damaged across the states due to the deluge.

The ASDMA also stated that the government has till now set up a total of 397 relief camps and distribution centres in 18 districts. 44,553 people have been evacuated to safe shelters.

Some of the worst affected districts are Cachar, Kamrup (M), Dibrugarh, Goalpara and Charaideo.

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had reviewed the COVID-19 situation and flood scenario with the district administration of Goalpara.

The Chief Minister had directed officials to create awareness regarding Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) among farmers while expediting relief measures to those affected by the Assam floods.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD stated.

