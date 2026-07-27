FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US-Iran conflict enters diplomatic phase as both sides pause strikes

US-Iran conflict enters diplomatic phase as both sides pause strikes

Parliament Monsoon Session: Govt to introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 in LS

Govt to introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 in LS

Germany: Berlin Pride terror attack suspect shot dead by police

Germany: Berlin Pride attack suspect shot dead by police

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Assam Floods: Situation improves as water level drops, but over 5.24 lakh people affected; Death toll reaches 68

As per ASDMA, authorities have set up 354 relief camps and distribution centres across four districts, providing shelter to 37,724 displaced people.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 07:31 AM IST

Assam Floods: Situation improves as water level drops, but over 5.24 lakh people affected; Death toll reaches 68
Assam flood (File Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Assam’s flood death count rose to 68 after two more people died, even though the situation got better on Sunday. However, over 5.24 lakh people continue to be affected across five districts, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that more than 5,24,700 people have been impacted in Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Assam Floods: Death toll raises

According to Sunday night’s bulletin, two more drownings in Charaideo in the last 24 hours, taking the death count higher.

Charaideo is still the hardest hit with nearly 1.9 lakh people affected. Sivasagar has more than 1.5 lakh affected, and around 1.4 lakh people have been impacted in Jorhat.

The situation has improved from Saturday, when nearly 6.55 lakh people were affected across six districts.

Authorities set up 354 relief camps across four districts

As per ASDMA, authorities have set up 354 relief camps and distribution centres across four districts, providing shelter to 37,724 displaced people.

 

The bulletin added that the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services and police are carrying out rescue operations in different areas of Upper Assam.

Assam Floods: 763 villages affected

 

At present, floodwaters have inundated 763 villages in the state, and damage has been reported to 48,742.09 hectares of agricultural land.

The ASDMA said that embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure have also been damaged in multiple districts.

It further said the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh is still flowing above the danger level.

 

The bulletin also mentioned that floods have affected 88,240 domestic animals and poultry across the state.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran conflict enters diplomatic phase as both sides pause strikes
US-Iran conflict enters diplomatic phase as both sides pause strikes
Assam Floods: Situation improves as water level drops, but over 5.24 lakh people affected; Death toll reaches 68
Assam Floods: Over 5.24 lakh people affected, Death toll reaches 68
Gold, silver prices today, July 27, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, July 27, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Trump shares AI-generated images on social media, sends fresh warning to Iran: 'It's our oil tanker'
Trump shares AI-generated images on social media, sends fresh warning to Iran
Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha wins Indian Idol 16, calls it life-changing journey: 'This trophy belongs to everyone who stood by me'
Jyotirmayee from Odisha wins Indian Idol 16, calls it life-changing journey
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement