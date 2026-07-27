Assam Floods: Situation improves as water level drops, but over 5.24 lakh people affected; Death toll reaches 68

As per ASDMA, authorities have set up 354 relief camps and distribution centres across four districts, providing shelter to 37,724 displaced people.

Assam’s flood death count rose to 68 after two more people died, even though the situation got better on Sunday. However, over 5.24 lakh people continue to be affected across five districts, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that more than 5,24,700 people have been impacted in Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Assam Floods: Death toll raises

According to Sunday night’s bulletin, two more drownings in Charaideo in the last 24 hours, taking the death count higher.

Charaideo is still the hardest hit with nearly 1.9 lakh people affected. Sivasagar has more than 1.5 lakh affected, and around 1.4 lakh people have been impacted in Jorhat.

The situation has improved from Saturday, when nearly 6.55 lakh people were affected across six districts.

Authorities set up 354 relief camps across four districts

As per ASDMA, authorities have set up 354 relief camps and distribution centres across four districts, providing shelter to 37,724 displaced people.

The bulletin added that the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services and police are carrying out rescue operations in different areas of Upper Assam.

Assam Floods: 763 villages affected

At present, floodwaters have inundated 763 villages in the state, and damage has been reported to 48,742.09 hectares of agricultural land.

The ASDMA said that embankments, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure have also been damaged in multiple districts.

It further said the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh is still flowing above the danger level.

The bulletin also mentioned that floods have affected 88,240 domestic animals and poultry across the state.