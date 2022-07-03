Assam floods: More than 200 families in Barpeta district rendered homeless

File photo

More than 200 families in the Kachumara area under the Chenga assembly constituency in Assam`s Barpeta district have been forced to move to other safer places after the mighty Brahmaputra river wiped out their homes, lands.

Md. Moinul Hoque, a local resident of Mohchera village near the Kachumara area said that the mighty Brahmaputra river swallowed nearly 200-250 houses, and several bighas of land in recent times. "Many roads of this area are also damaged due to river erosion.

The affected families are now taking shelter in other safer places. Many of them are now living on embankments. They are facing massive problems. Some of them have gotten help from the administration and government, but that help doesn`t enough," Md. Moinul Hoque said.

To control the river erosion and protect their lands, the local villagers themselves are now making porcupines by using bamboo, and wood. "The concerned department or the government hasn`t done anything to control river erosion.

The local villagers are now engaged in works to protect their homes, lands and roads from soil erosion," Md. Moinul Hoque said. The entire Kachumara area was hit by a recent devastating flood and more than 10,000 people in the area were affected.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 89.11 lakh people in 34 districts of Assam were affected till now in this year`s flood. The flood and landslides claimed 174 lives in the state this year so far.