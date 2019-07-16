Headlines

india

india

Assam Floods: JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi urge party workers to help people

Floods in Assam is a cause of worry for all of us, BJP working president J P Nadda said on Tuesday and party workers to help the affected people in all possible ways.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 08:24 PM IST



Floods in Assam is a cause of worry for all of us, BJP working president J P Nadda said on Tuesday and party workers to help the affected people in all possible ways.

"I appreciate the efforts of the state government for all possible relief and rescue operations on a war footing. The central government is also providing full support to the state," he said in a tweet.

Expressing his sympathy with the affected families, Nadda said the BJP stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Assam and "our thoughts are with the bereaved families".

"I urge BJP karykartas to help the affected in all possible ways," he said. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday appealed to party workers in flood-hit Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram to help in relief and rescue efforts.

Gandhi said that due to floods in these states, the situation has gone out of control.

"Life has been badly affected. I appeal to Congress workers in all these states to help out in the relief and rescue work for the common people," he said in a tweet.

The situation in Assam has deteriorated with death toll rising to 15 and floodwaters submerging 30 of the 33 districts.

In Mizoram, at least 1,000 families have been evacuated as raging waters of the Khawthlangtuipui river flooded 32 villages in Lunglei district, while rain-related incidents have claimed five lives.

Over 20 people have died in Bihar floods, with 25.66 lakh people reeling under the deluge in 12 districts of the state following incessant rains in neighbouring country Nepal. Parts of Uttar Pradesh are also grappling with floods. 

