Assam Floods: Death toll rises to 97, 1.68 lakh people across 15 districts hit hard

Assam flood death toll climbs to 97. Over 1.68 lakh people affected in 15 districts as relief work continues.

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday. Two more people died in the last 24 hours, taking the monsoon death toll to 97. Over 1.68 lakh people remain affected across 15 districts.

Golaghat worst hit, rivers above danger mark

Golaghat is the most severely impacted district in Assam, with approximately 54,000 individuals affected. Sivasagar follows with around 49,000 and Jorhat with nearly 27,000. The 15 districts affected include Golaghat, Sivasagar, Udalguri, and others. Rising water levels in the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers, particularly due to the opening of four gates at the Doyang Hydroelectric Project, have further exacerbated the situation in Bokakhat, Golaghat, and Khumtai areas.

Approximately 38 houses in the Muktidham area of Golaghat town were inundated, prompting the relocation of families to a relief camp at No.1 Rupjyoti LP School. Affected resident Jyoti Gogoi reported that around 30 families from her village are currently in the camp. Water has been stagnant in the area for three days, according to resident B Thakur. Authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant as river levels stay elevated, with relief and rescue operations ongoing.

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Rail services restored in Sivasagar

After being closed for almost two weeks owing to track damage, rail connectivity through Sivasagar was reopened on Thursday at 4 p.m. The Selenghat-Amguri-Simaluguri-Sivasagar Town stretch of the Northeast Frontier Railway is now operational. According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, direct trains between Guwahati and Dibrugarh via Lumding and Sivasagar can now restart. He congratulated NFR and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their efforts. For the time being, only diesel trains would operate on the restored sections due to safety concerns. Certain long-distance trains will continue to travel via North Rangiya, Rangapara and North Lakhimpur. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced Rs 3 crore for the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also urged people in Jharkhand to help flood victims in Assam.