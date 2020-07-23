Assam Floods: Death toll rises to 93, over 28 lakh people affected across 26 districts

The death toll in Assam foods reached 93 as four more lives were lost in the deluge on Thursday while over 28 lakh people across 26 districts have been affected, officials said.

According to the flood report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Morigaon, South Sakmara, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli and Bongaigaon are the worst affected districts.

Of the 28.32 lakh people currently distressed, over 17.85 lakh are only in the state's five western districts of Goalpara (469,499), Barpeta (421,522), Morigaon (367,471), Dhubri (278,041) and South Sakmara (249,423).

There are currently 456 relief camps and distribution centres in 26 districts, where around 47,215 men, women and children have taken shelter.

A total of 2,634 villages and 1,19,435 hectares of crop area in 26 districts of Assam have been inundated by the rising waters of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

While the Brahmaputra has been flowing above the danger mark in a large number of places in five districts, other rivers in the state, including Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, Kushiyara, Sankosh, Dharamtul, are also flowing above the danger mark.

As many as 123 animals have died due to floods in the Kaziranga national park, while 150 have been rescued as per the report by the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife division. Many animals from the national park were seen migrating to higher places by crossing the streets after over 92% of Kaziranga was submerged. The 430 sq km park is home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinoceros.

The animals that have died in the deluge include 12 rhinos, 93 hog deer, seven wild boars, four wild buffaloes, officials said.

The rising water levels have damaged embankments, roads, bridges, and culverts, among other constructions like houses, etc in the state.

On Wednesday, the Centre announced that it will release Rs 346 crores, in the first phase, under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme to Assam and will also hold talks with Bhutan to solve the recurring flood problem in the lower parts of the state. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, through video conferencing, on Wednesday, in which the information was conveyed.