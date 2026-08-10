Assam floods: Death toll reaches 100, over 1.47 lakh people affected across 12 districts

The authorities clarified that the death count in Sivasagar district was revised after a correction in the reported data. A death was mistakenly recorded twice under the same name, due to which the district's toll has been reduced from 50 to 49.

The death toll due to the ongoing flood situation in Assam has reached 100, with casualties reported across several districts as large parts of the state continue to reel under the impact of the deluge.

According to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin released on Sunday, the devastating floods have heavily impacted multiple regions, resulting in the loss of 60 males and 23 females, alongwith 18 children (12 males and 6 females).

The authorities clarified that the death count in Sivasagar district was revised after a correction in the reported data. A death was mistakenly recorded twice under the same name, due to which the district's toll has been reduced from 50 to 49.

"This is for kind information that Sivasagar reported 1 death twice under the same name by mistake. So the total deaths in Sivasagar will be 49 instead of 50 till date," the authorities stated.

Among the hardest-hit areas, Cachar district has recorded 22 deaths, while Sivasagar has reported 49 fatalities. Other severely affected districts include Karimganj (nine deaths), Golaghat (eight deaths), along with casualties reported across Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Karbi Anglong.

The flood situation continues to remain severe in several parts of Assam, with rescue and relief operations remaining underway in the affected areas as district administrations and revenue circles continue to monitor water levels and provide assistance to affected populations in the inundated regions.

Amid the severe flood situation in the state, the Central Government and the State Government are extending continuous support for relief, rehabilitation and medical assistance. Authorities are also working to ensure that essential services and assistance reach people in the affected areas as the district gradually moves towards recovery.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 crore from the state government to support people in Assam affected by the disaster.

The assistance will contribute to ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts being carried out for flood-affected people in Assam. Chief Minister Sai also spoke over the telephone with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the flood situation in the state.

Around 1.66 lakh people have been affected by the floods in 304 villages across the Jorhat district. The floods have so far resulted in nine casualties. There has also been significant damage to agriculture and loss of livestock.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)