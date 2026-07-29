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Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected, govt rolls out more relief measures

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Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected, govt rolls out more relief measures

The current number of people affected stands at 3,32,639. Charaideo is the worst-hit with 1,42,756 people impacted, followed by Sivasagar with 97,074 and Jorhat with 57,371.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 08:01 AM IST

Assam floods: 7 new deaths push toll to 75, over 3 lakh people affected, govt rolls out more relief measures
Relief Operations continue in Assam (File Photo/ANI)
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The Assam flood death toll climbed to 75 on Wednesday with 7 new deaths, while the number of people affected fell to 3.32 lakh in seven districts, as per an official bulletin. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said all 7 deaths occurred in the Nazira revenue circle of Sivasagar district.

Assam Flood: Seven most affected districts 

The latest bulletin said seven districts are still reeling from floods: Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan. A total of 21 revenue circles and 622 villages have been hit.

The current number of people affected stands at 3,32,639. Charaideo is the worst-hit with 1,42,756 people impacted, followed by Sivasagar with 97,074 and Jorhat with 57,371.

PTI reported that on Monday, six districts were affected with around 4.45 lakh people impacted.

The state currently has 81 operational relief camps housing displaced residents, along with 34 relief distribution centres in operation.

The Dhansiri (S) river remained above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat. Floods have submerged 45,341.98 hectares of crop land.

Govt announces relief measures

The Assam government, on Tuesday, relaxed rules for ex gratia payments to families of those who died or went missing in this year’s floods, and announced an extra Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased’s families.

Following the surge in fatalities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major relief package for the affected population.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "We will leave no stone unturned to support our people and help them rebuild their lives."

Under the new relief measures, the state government has waived the post-mortem requirement for the disbursement of Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia in flood-related deaths. In a significant move, the Chief Minister announced an additional Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the families of the deceased, bringing the total assistance to Rs 9 lakh. Families of persons missing for over 30 days will also be eligible for Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia.

To provide immediate relief to the displaced, over one lakh severely flood-affected families will receive Rs 15,000 in cash for essential needs. The government also announced that the 'Orunodoi' scheme will resume on August 1, with beneficiaries in Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, and Sivasagar receiving a special instalment of Rs 2,500 for the month.

The package also focuses heavily on the student community. From August 1, students in severely affected districts will receive book grants ranging from Rs 1,000 for Higher Secondary students to Rs 5,000 for Post-Graduate students. The state will also provide free textbooks and assistance for school uniforms, while reissuing lost Class X and XII marksheets and certificates free of cost.

PM reviews flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the flood situation in Assam during a meeting with Union ministers and BJP MPs from the state at the Parliament House complex.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the PM, saying, “Adarniya Pradhan Mantri ji, thank you for your personal attention to this matter and taking on-the-ground updates regarding the Assam floods.”

Meanwhile, Air India Express said it will waive cargo fees for relief supplies to Assam. The waiver is for Guwahati-bound flights from Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata — routes on which the airline operates 6, 3 and 2 daily flights respectively.

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