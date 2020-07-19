Assam floods: 54 lakh people affected, 96 animals killed in Kaziranga National Park

Around 85 per cent area of the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat has been submerged into water and this has led to a crisis on the survival of protected wild species.

Assam is reeling from a devastating flood with over 54 lakh people in 30 of the state's 33 districts affected. As many as 79 people have lost their lives due to the floods so far. Many people are stranded and rescue operations are underway.

The floods don't affect just human life but also the animals. An area of 85 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat has been submerged into water and this has led to a crisis on the survival of protected wild species.

So far, 96 animals have died and 132 animals have been rescued in Kaziranga National Park.

In the present situation, there is a huge crisis for animals. A variety of campaigns are being run for animals but the situation in Assam will take time to recover.

A video was shared on social media that showed a rhino that was strayed out due to the floods sleeping on the road.

A rhino have strayed out near bandar dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow.@ParimalSuklaba1 @RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/3avQXbqtHF — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 18, 2020

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at several places. In Assam, 30 districts are reeling under flood and more than 54 lakh people are affected. NDRF teams are also continuously conducting rescue operations.

Notably, several districts of Assam including Hozai, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Vishwanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salamada, Golpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Kamrup are affected.