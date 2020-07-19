Headlines

Assam floods: 54 lakh people affected, 96 animals killed in Kaziranga National Park

Around 85 per cent area of the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat has been submerged into water and this has led to a crisis on the survival of protected wild species.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2020, 10:31 AM IST

Assam is reeling from a devastating flood with over 54 lakh people in 30 of the state's 33 districts affected. As many as 79 people have lost their lives due to the floods so far. Many people are stranded and rescue operations are underway. 

The floods don't affect just human life but also the animals. An area of 85 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat has been submerged into water and this has led to a crisis on the survival of protected wild species. 

So far, 96 animals have died and 132 animals have been rescued in Kaziranga National Park. 

In the present situation, there is a huge crisis for animals. A variety of campaigns are being run for animals but the situation in Assam will take time to recover.

A video was shared on social media that showed a rhino that was strayed out due to the floods sleeping on the road.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at several places. In Assam, 30 districts are reeling under flood and more than 54 lakh people are affected. NDRF teams are also continuously conducting rescue operations.

Notably, several districts of Assam including Hozai, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Vishwanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salamada, Golpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Kamrup are affected.

