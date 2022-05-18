Headlines

Assam floods: 4 lakh people affected in 26 districts, 7 dead; IMD issues red alert

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured all possible help from the Centre

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

While many states are under severe heatwave, heavy rain and floods are wreaking havoc in Assam, affecting over 4 lakh people in 24 districts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Wednesday, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rain.

At least 8 people have lost their lives in flash floods and landslides. Along with Assam, other adjoining states will also receive the heavy downpour, however, there is no red alert for them. Communication is completely broken from many villages. All roads and railway lines leading to Haflong are closed since May 15. Army, Air Force, Police and NGOs in the state are engaged in rescue and evacuation of people.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that New Kunjang, Phyangpui, Moulhoi, Namjurang, Dakshin Bagetar, Mahadev Tila, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmaul villages have been affected due to flash floods and landslides at many places. 

Roads, bridges have been damaged in many districts of Assam. Crops have been destroyed. Many rivers are flowing above the danger mark. Normal life is badly affected as rail and road connectivity with other parts of the state has been broken. The tracks are submerged in water. Many trains were stuck in the middle due to the floods.

The help of the Air Force had to be taken to evacuate the passengers. Army has also been deployed for relief and rescue operations. As many as 1,089 villages are affected by the floods in the state as floodwaters submerged 32944.52 hectares of cropland, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority report said.

SDMA report also added that a total of 96,697 people have been affected alone in the Cachar district followed by 88,420 people affected in Hojai, 58,975 in Nagaon, 56,960 in Darrang, 39,874 in Biswanath and 22,526 in Udalguri district.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured all possible help from the Centre. 

 

