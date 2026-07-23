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Assam Floods: 10 lives lost in 24 hours, total death toll reaches 41, over 6 lakh people hit in 11 districts

Assam Floods: 10 lives lost in 24 hours, total death toll reaches 41

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Assam Floods: 10 lives lost in 24 hours, total death toll reaches 41, over 6 lakh people hit in 11 districts

Assam continued to face the impact of intense flooding on Thursday. Eleven districts were affected, 6.53 lakh people were hit, and 10 fatalities were reported in 24 hours. With further rainfall predicted, no respite is expected in the near term.  

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 08:23 AM IST

Assam Floods: 10 lives lost in 24 hours, total death toll reaches 41, over 6 lakh people hit in 11 districts
Image source: ANI
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Assam continued to face the impact of intense flooding on Thursday. Eleven districts were affected, 6.53 lakh people were hit, and 10 fatalities were reported in 24 hours. With further rainfall predicted, no respite is expected in the near term.  

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 10 people died in the floods since Tuesday midnight. This takes the state’s flood death toll for the year to 41. One person had earlier died in Guwahati. 

Sivasagar and Jorhat recorded three deaths each, Charaideo reported two, while Karbi Anglong and Dhemaji saw one fatality each, ASDMA said. 

IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department issued an ‘Orange Alert’ on Wednesday, urging people to prepare for emergencies. It also issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for the next four days, predicting thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain at isolated locations.

According to ASDMA’s daily flood bulletin, over 6,53,100 people have been hit across Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon districts.  

Sivasagar is the most severely affected district with nearly 4 lakh people impacted. Charaideo has around 1.11 lakh affected residents, while Jorhat has more than 97,000. As of Tuesday, floods had affected approximately 5.65 lakh people across 12 districts. 

The report noted that 939 villages are inundated and 24,897.27 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged statewide. ASDMA further informed that 487 relief and distribution centres are operational in 10 districts, providing assistance to 24,418 people.

The ASDMA flood report also stated that 1,38,965 animals have also been affected in the deluge.

Assam Chief Secretary reviews flood situation

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday reviewed the flood scenario and instructed all agencies to expedite relief and restoration measures. The review placed special emphasis on Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, as well as on the readiness of various departments, as per an official release.

"He directed all line departments concerned to expedite repair and restoration works in flood-affected areas, while ensuring uninterrupted distribution of relief materials and essential services in relief camps and affected localities," it added.

Meanwhile, Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), Police, Civil Defence/Trained Volunteers, Indian Air Force, DDRF teams are deployed in flood-affected areas and on Wednesday the teams safely rescued 8409 flood-affected people.

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