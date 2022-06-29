Assam flood situation worsens, Silchar submerged in water since one week; 24.92 lakh people affected in 28 districts

(Image Source: IANS)

The flood situation in Assam has worsened further. Officials have informed that 24.92 lakh people are still affected by the floods. Most of the areas in the Silchar town of Cachar have been submerged for more than a week. Officials stated that three people died in Cachar and one each in Morigaon and Dhubri.

With this, the number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the state this year has increased to 139. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three others are missing, in which two people from Cachar and one person from Chirang district have gone missing.

Read | Assam floods: 5 people including 4 children drown to death, more than 22 lakh people affected

As of now, 24.92 lakh people have been affected by floods in 28 districts of the state. On Monday, 21.52 lakh people were affected in 22 districts. While the Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara are flowing above the danger mark, the water level in other rivers is receding.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the embankment breach site at Kuwara in Baijli district to take stock of the flood situation. An amount of Rs 9 crore has been approved for strengthening the embankment of Pahumara river and construction of road on it.

In Silchar, Tourism Minister Jayant Malla Barua reviewed the flood relief and rescue operations. A team of National Health Mission (NHM) led by Assam Mission Director Lakshmi Priya also visited the city to ensure proper medical facilities for the affected people.

Medical officers and paramedical staff have been deployed and health camps for prevention of diseases have been started in various relief centres. A total of 7,212 people were screened during the day and those found very ill were sent to the hospital. Silchar has been flooded for more than a week. The help of helicopters is being taken to deliver food items to the people who are difficult to reach.

According to the ASDMA, a total of 2,389 villages in 72 revenue circles across the state have been affected by the floods and 1,76,201 people are staying in 555 relief camps. Flood waters have damaged 155 roads and five bridges, while seven embankments have been broken.