FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Japan Earthquake: 13 Dead, 9,000 In Evacuation As Japan Earthquake Causes Widespread Destruction

Japan Earthquake: 13 Dead, 9,000 In Evacuation As Japan Earthquake Causes Widespread Destruction

US Iran War: Saudi Arabia, US Carry Out strikes On Iran-backed Groups In Iraq

US Iran War: Saudi Arabia, US Carry Out strikes On Iran-backed Groups In Iraq

Live Maps for Live Contagions: Percolation centrality and why computing it has become urgent

Live Maps for Live Contagions: Percolation centrality and why computing has

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Assam Flood: Man goes into neck-deep floodwater to rescue calf, netizens call him 'real hearo', watch viral video

Viral video shows Assam man saving calf from neck-deep floodwater. Floods kill 75, affect 3.32 lakh. CM announces relief package.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 11:50 AM IST

Assam Flood: Man goes into neck-deep floodwater to rescue calf, netizens call him 'real hearo', watch viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A viral video from Sivasagar shows a man wading through neck-deep floodwater with a calf clutched to his chest. With villagers helping him balance using a bamboo stick, he manages to bring the animal to safety. The clip has become a powerful image of the flood crisis in Assam.

7 districts hit, death toll at 75

Assam continues to reel under severe floods. The hardest-hit areas are Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Kamrup Metropolitan. On Tuesday, the state announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 75. It affects about 3.32 lakh people in 622 villages.

Rescue activities are being carried out by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Air Force and local volunteers. Approximately 45,342 hectares of crops have been flooded. There have also been reports of damage to homes, schools and anganwadi centres.

Also read: After Kangana Ranaut slams Gen-Z protesters, Vishal Dadlani defends students on Instagram: 'You beat kids'

CM announces relief and education Aid

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a relief package. Without a post-mortem, the families of the deceased will receive Rs 4 lakh ex gratia. The CM's Relief Fund will provide an extra Rs 5 lakh. Families who have been missing for more than 30 days will also receive Rs 4 lakh.

Cash aid of Rs 15,000 will be given to over 1 lakh people who are severely affected. The government would give students book grants: Rs 5,000 for postgraduates, Rs 3,000 for undergraduates and Rs 1,000 for Class 12 students. Free textbooks, uniform aid, and free duplicate Class 10 and 12 certificates will also be supplied to flood-affected students.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Live Maps for Live Contagions: Percolation centrality and why computing it has become urgent
Live Maps for Live Contagions: Percolation centrality and why computing has
NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: Court to hear case on August 3, directs CBI to file complete annexures
NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: Court to hear case on August 3
'Why should I care?': Raja Chaudhary reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours, says 'ask her mother'
Raja Chaudhary reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours
Assam Flood: Man goes into neck-deep floodwater to rescue calf, netizens call him 'real hearo', watch viral video
Assam Flood: Man goes into neck-deep floodwater to rescue calf
Who is V Kamakoti? Why is IIT-Madras director at the center of Priyanka Gandhi’s 'cow urine expert' comment?
Who is V Kamakoti?IIT-Madras director at the center of Priyanka Gandhi’s comment
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement