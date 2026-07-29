Assam Flood: Man goes into neck-deep floodwater to rescue calf, netizens call him 'real hearo', watch viral video

Viral video shows Assam man saving calf from neck-deep floodwater. Floods kill 75, affect 3.32 lakh. CM announces relief package.

A viral video from Sivasagar shows a man wading through neck-deep floodwater with a calf clutched to his chest. With villagers helping him balance using a bamboo stick, he manages to bring the animal to safety. The clip has become a powerful image of the flood crisis in Assam.

7 districts hit, death toll at 75

Assam continues to reel under severe floods. The hardest-hit areas are Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Kamrup Metropolitan. On Tuesday, the state announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 75. It affects about 3.32 lakh people in 622 villages.

Rescue activities are being carried out by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Air Force and local volunteers. Approximately 45,342 hectares of crops have been flooded. There have also been reports of damage to homes, schools and anganwadi centres.

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CM announces relief and education Aid

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a relief package. Without a post-mortem, the families of the deceased will receive Rs 4 lakh ex gratia. The CM's Relief Fund will provide an extra Rs 5 lakh. Families who have been missing for more than 30 days will also receive Rs 4 lakh.

Cash aid of Rs 15,000 will be given to over 1 lakh people who are severely affected. The government would give students book grants: Rs 5,000 for postgraduates, Rs 3,000 for undergraduates and Rs 1,000 for Class 12 students. Free textbooks, uniform aid, and free duplicate Class 10 and 12 certificates will also be supplied to flood-affected students.