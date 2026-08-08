FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz, UAE blames Iran

ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz

IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list

Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Jadeja set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev

Jharkhand Horror: 65-year-old man held for brutal killing of mother and infant after rape

Jharkhand Horror: 65-year-old man held for brutal killing of mother

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Assam Flood: Death toll rises to 98, over 1.55 lakh people affected in 13 districts

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the devastating floods have heavily impacted multiple regions, resulting in the loss of 57 males and 23 females, alongside 18 children (12 males and 6 females).

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

Assam Flood: Death toll rises to 98, over 1.55 lakh people affected in 13 districts
Flood affects parts of Golaghat district in Assam (Photo\ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The grim flood situation in Assam continues to claim lives, with the total death toll reaching 98 following confirmed reports of casualties from several affected districts across the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the devastating floods have heavily impacted multiple regions, resulting in the loss of 57 males and 23 females, alongside 18 children (12 males and 6 females).

Among the hardest-hit areas, Cachar district has recorded 22 deaths, while Sivasagar has reported 10 fatalities. Other severely affected districts include Karimganj (9 deaths), Golaghat (6 deaths), along with casualties reported across Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Karbi Anglong.

Rescue and relief operations remain underway as district administrations and revenue circles continue to monitor water levels and provide assistance to affected populations in the inundated regions.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for finding national-level solutions to the recurring problem of floods instead of seeking its declaration as a national disaster.Sarma said the government and civil society must work together to tackle the issue, while academia should develop innovative and sustainable solutions that can be implemented by the government.

"We want national solutions to floods, not for it to be declared a national disaster," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Govt and Civil society must work together on this matter- our academia should come up with innovative and sustainable solutions to floods, which our Govt can implement to tackle the problem," he added.

Earlier on August 7, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika chaired a review meeting on post-flood rehabilitation and relief measures in Sivasagar district, taking stock of the assistance being provided to affected families.

The meeting, held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Sivasagar, was attended by Ministers Bimal Borah and Sushanta Borgohain, along with Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain.During the meeting, Hazarika reviewed the progress of rehabilitation support, damage assessment, dewatering and floodwater removal operations in Sivasagar town, and other measures being taken for timely assistance to flood-affected people.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that around 43,000 flood-affected families in the district have received the interim financial assistance of Rs 15,000 provided by the Assam government.Hazarika directed the district administration to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the financial assistance without delay and that no deserving family is left out. He also instructed officials to expedite rehabilitation work and maintain coordination among departments.

The Assam minister has been stationed in Sivasagar for the past seven days to oversee flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. He has been visiting affected areas, interacting with families and monitoring relief operations.The district administration has also initiated steps to mobilise resources for constructing temporary shelters for families whose houses were completely washed away in the floods.

Meanwhile, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain met the Assam flood-affected victims in Golaghat on Friday and expressed concern over the prevailing situation, describing the destruction as severe.Notably, large parts of Assam's Golaghat district remained inundated on Friday morning after the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers continued to rise, forcing several families to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps.

Borgohain, while speaking to ANI, said many people have lost their homes and are struggling without shelter, despite receiving food and clothing. She urged authorities to prioritise providing housing to help affected families recover.

"The conditions here are absolutely dire; we could see the devastation all along the way. Homes have been destroyed, there is nothing left, and the people are in a terrible state. Right now, they don't even have a roof over their heads; they are forced to spend the night wherever they can find a spot. One wonders how or when things will get back to normal. It will take a long time for things to recover," she said.

"We just pray that the situation improves quickly and that these people find the strength to overcome this crisis. Shelter is the urgent need here. They are receiving plenty of food and clothing, but they have no homes to store these things in; that is the real problem. If the government could ensure they get housing as soon as possible, it would be a huge relief," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz, UAE blames Iran
ADNOC vessel targeted with missile in hostile attack in Strait of Hormuz
IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list
Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Jadeja set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev
Jharkhand Horror: 65-year-old man held for brutal killing of mother and infant after rape
Jharkhand Horror: 65-year-old man held for brutal killing of mother
India vs Sri Lanka Tests to offer free entry? SLC reveals reason behind move
India vs Sri Lanka Tests to offer free entry? SLC reveals reason behind move
Pune: Security guard killed after school gate collapses; authorities booked
Pune: Security guard killed after school gate collapses; authorities booked
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement