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Assam Flood: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reports Rs 480 crore damage, 26681 houses affected

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Assam Flood: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reports Rs 480 crore damage, 26681 houses affected

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said last month’s floods caused major damage in Upper Assam. Relief and damage assessment work is underway in affected districts.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

Assam Flood: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reports Rs 480 crore damage, 26681 houses affected
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Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, stated on Monday that the damage from the floods last month was Rs 480 crore. There were 26,681 impacted homes. According to him, interim relief of Rs 15,000 has been given to 96,842 people. Thus far, the state has invested Rs 146.26 crore. The aid might reach an additional 3,000 to 4,000 families.

Survey and relief in 4 districts

In Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo, rapid damage assessment is underway. By September 10 or 11, the second phase will come to a close. A third step will be carried out if necessary. According to Sarma, the objective is to make flood damage compensation available before Durga Puja. He asked officials to expedite restoration after reviewing the rescue efforts in the four districts on Sunday.

He stated in a post on X that the remaining claims will be resolved by Tuesday and that approximately Rs 150 crore has been provided as temporary assistance. 75% of the evaluation has been completed. It is being completed by more than 1,000 surveyors.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo makes big statement on retirement ahead of 2026-27 season: 'I want to leave...'

Housing, schools and health focus

The state would expedite the construction of PMAY houses for qualified families in Charaideo and Sivasagar following discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updates:

Schools are being repaired with 793 institutions under work so classes can restart soon. In terms of health, more medical and veterinary camps have been established, and careful observation is being carried out to stop any illness outbreaks. Infrastructure-wise, public buildings and roads are being repaired as soon as possible and high-power pumps are operating around the clock to drain Sivasagar's low-lying districts. Financial assistance, bank loan moratoriums, and insurance claims are being reviewed; those who qualify are requested to submit their claims by August 30.

Following the floods that began on July 19, the chief minister stated that approximately Rs 1,000 crore will be used for relief and restoration in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat. 'We are mapping benefits for every household. Speed is non-negotiable. No one will be left behind,' Sarma said. 

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