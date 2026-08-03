Assam Flood: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects flood-affected Nepalikhuti area in Sivasagar

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with flood-affected residents, heard their concerns, and took stock of the damage caused by the floods. He also reviewed the ongoing relief operations and directed officials to ensure timely assistance to all affected families.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited the flood-affected Nepalikhuti area in Sivasagar district to assess the prevailing situation and review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the administration.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with flood-affected residents, heard their concerns, and took stock of the damage caused by the floods. He also reviewed the ongoing relief operations and directed officials to ensure timely assistance to all affected families.

Accompanied by Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika and senior officials from the district administration, Chief Minister Sarma surveyed the flood-damaged zones near the Assam-Nagaland border, where deluge waters caused extensive loss to life, property, and agricultural livelihoods.

During his visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally interacted with affected families at relief camps, assessing their immediate needs for food, drinking water, medical assistance, and compensation for lost livestock and submerged homes.

"We stand firmly with every flood-affected family during this critical time. The state government has already initiated the distribution of interim relief to affected households across Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and adjoining areas. Our immediate focus is to ensure that relief camps maintain uninterrupted supplies of food, clean drinking water, and essential healthcare services", the CM said.

"While floodwaters are receding, the extent of damage, especially due to mud, silt, and damaged homes, remains significant. District Commissioners have been directed to conduct a comprehensive assessment of crop destruction, livestock loss, and house damage so that appropriate compensation can be sanctioned without delay. The Central and State governments have sufficient resources, and we will rebuild affected livelihoods on a priority basis", he added.

Minister Pijush Hazarika also reviewed the initiatives taken by the Water Resources and Agriculture Departments to support impacted farmers and reinforce embankments along vulnerable river stretches in Demow and Nazira constituencies.

Encouraging progress on power restoration. Over the last 24 hours, our teams have safely reconnected many more transformers, bringing down the number of affected consumers in Sivasagar by nearly 58%.



We are steadily moving towards full normalisation of the power situation. https://t.co/4uXMoNN7jo pic.twitter.com/91OjcXYCG3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 3, 2026

"Our priority right now is ensuring immediate relief, clean drinking water, and food supplies to every affected household in Nepalikhuti and surrounding areas. The Chief Minister has strictly directed all district officials and department heads to expedite the damage assessment process so that compensation for lost crops, submerged homes, and livestock can be sanctioned without delay. The Water Resources Department is also taking emergency measures to repair and reinforce breached embankments on a war footing to prevent further damage", he told reporters here.

In a major relief for flood-affected residents in Upper Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reported significant progress in restoring power infrastructure across Sivasagar district.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Sarma stated that electricity teams have successfully reconnected numerous transformers over the past 24 hours, leading to a sharp drop in power disruptions across affected localities."Encouraging progress on power restoration. Over the last 24 hours, our teams have safely reconnected many more transformers, bringing down the number of affected consumers in Sivasagar by nearly 58%. We are steadily moving towards full normalisation of the power situation," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday rolled out an interim flood-relief package worth nearly Rs 112 crore, transferring financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of around 75,000 affected families across four districts.

Addressing beneficiaries who joined virtually from Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat, CM Sarma confirmed that each eligible household received an immediate grant of Rs 15,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The state-wide disbursement drive is scheduled to continue through August 5.

In addition to family relief, the Chief Minister announced an infrastructure support fund of Rs 2 lakh each for flood-damaged schools and Anganwadi centres across the affected regions. Subsidies under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana were also distributed to local recipients during the event at the CM Secretariat in Dibrugarh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)