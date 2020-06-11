Assam: Fire in Oil India gas well periphery doused, area of 1.5 km radius from site declared 'red zone'

Headlines

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

Onion price hike: After tomatoes, know Centre’s big move which led to skyrocketing rates of onions

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander one step closer to Moon, completes final deboosting; know next move of ISRO's mission

Happy Onam 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Wordle 792 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 20

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

Onion price hike: After tomatoes, know Centre’s big move which led to skyrocketing rates of onions

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander one step closer to Moon, completes final deboosting; know next move of ISRO's mission

Top Indian batters with most ODI runs since World Cup 2019

Foods that can help reduce back pain

10 foods that lower cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

Watch: Katrina Kaif’s video grooving to Tiger 3 song leaked, netizens speculate it’s ‘Mashallah 2.0’

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

HomeIndia

India

Assam: Fire in Oil India gas well periphery doused, area of 1.5 km radius from site declared 'red zone'

Two officials of OIL have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty at the gas well site.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2020, 03:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A fire that broke out at the Oil India's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday, has been doused off in the periphery areas of the well site, with only flowing gas burning at the mouth of the well.

The company has declared n area up to 1.5 km radius as a "red zone" to avoid any health hazard for the general public.

"Now only the flowing gas is burning at the mouth of the well. We have declared an area with 1.5 km of radius as a red zone so that no outside person comes near the site. It is being done as a safety measure," PTI quoted Oil India Ltd (OIL) Senior Manager (Public Affairs) Jayant Bormudoi s saying.

"Besides, no one is able to approach the well beyond 50 metres because of excessive heat. Our fire tenders are now spraying water and creating a water umbrella in the periphery. By cooling down the periphery, the experts are trying to approach slowly," he added.

Two people died in the massive fire that broke out at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Tinsukia district. Over 50 houses have been gutted in the massive fire.

The gas well at Baghjan has been leaking for 13 days and a team of experts from Singapore had reached on Monday to inspect the situation. 

Since the leak started late last month, nearly 2,500 people from 650 families have been shifted to three relief camps.

Environmentalists and wildlife experts have expressed concern over the environmental consequences of the blowout due to its proximity to the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Two officials of OIL have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty at the gas well site.

A show-cause notice has been issued to John Energy Pvt Ltd, the outsourced private operator of the well.

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This school dropout earned Rs 24,281 crore in 1 day, was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, then...

'Adipurush jaisi behooda film...': OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film 'senseless' A certificate

Viral video: Man's remarkable composure amidst dozens of mighty pythons leaves internet shocked

Watch: Bangladesh opener walks on fire for 'mind-training' ahead of Asia Cup 2023

'It’s been a long road...': Jasprit Bumrah opens up on his comeback from injury ahead of Ireland series

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE