Assam: Fire in Oil India gas well periphery doused, area of 1.5 km radius from site declared 'red zone'

A fire that broke out at the Oil India's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday, has been doused off in the periphery areas of the well site, with only flowing gas burning at the mouth of the well.

The company has declared n area up to 1.5 km radius as a "red zone" to avoid any health hazard for the general public.

"Now only the flowing gas is burning at the mouth of the well. We have declared an area with 1.5 km of radius as a red zone so that no outside person comes near the site. It is being done as a safety measure," PTI quoted Oil India Ltd (OIL) Senior Manager (Public Affairs) Jayant Bormudoi s saying.

"Besides, no one is able to approach the well beyond 50 metres because of excessive heat. Our fire tenders are now spraying water and creating a water umbrella in the periphery. By cooling down the periphery, the experts are trying to approach slowly," he added.

Two people died in the massive fire that broke out at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Tinsukia district. Over 50 houses have been gutted in the massive fire.

The gas well at Baghjan has been leaking for 13 days and a team of experts from Singapore had reached on Monday to inspect the situation.

Since the leak started late last month, nearly 2,500 people from 650 families have been shifted to three relief camps.

Environmentalists and wildlife experts have expressed concern over the environmental consequences of the blowout due to its proximity to the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Two officials of OIL have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty at the gas well site.

A show-cause notice has been issued to John Energy Pvt Ltd, the outsourced private operator of the well.