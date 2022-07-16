Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Assam: FIR lodged against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for 'Gogoi' tweet

Mahua Moitra`s tweet irked many netizens in Assam as the surname Gogoi is very common within the Ahom community of the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

Assam: FIR lodged against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for 'Gogoi' tweet
Assam: FIR lodged against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for 'Gogoi' tweet

An FIR has been filed against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Assam for `insulting the sentiments of the Assamese people.

Read Also: Doesn't even spare the departed: Congress targets PM after Gujarat SIT claims Ahmed Patel plotted against Narendra Modi

The police complaint was lodged by Jatiya Sangrami Sena, Asom, in Sivsagar district on Friday, demanding unconditional apology from Moitra for relating the `Gogoi` surname to sexual harassment in a tweet.

In the FIR, Pranab Chetia, President of the organisation`s Sivasagar unit, wrote: "It has been observed that her (Moitra`s) Twitter comment is deliberately replacing the word sexual harassment with the word Mr. Gogoi, which is a clear intention to defame and disregard an established ethnic community of Assam, and hence I urge the law of the land to protect the sanctity, integrity and respect of the Ahom community and bring Mohua Moitra to justice."

The Trinamool Lok Sabha MP sparked a row when she posted on her Twitter handle: "My first of new Twitter series on replacements for unparliamentary words. Banned word - Sexual Harassment Replacement - Mr. Gogoi."

Mahua was referring to the row erupted over the reported `banning` of some words from use in the Parliament, though the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla categorically denied that any such change has been made

Moitra`s tweet irked many netizens in Assam as the surname Gogoi is very common within the Ahom community of the state.

National award-winning movie critic Utpal Borpujari openly criticised Moitra for her remarks and advised her to mention the name of the specific person whom she had in mind.

Later, in another tweet, the Trinamool MP wrote: "Just for those sanghis twisting tweet to say I targeted all Gogois, let me spell it out: Mister Ranjan Gogoi. Honourable MP, Rajya Sabha."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC SI Delhi Police Final Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.