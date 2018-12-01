Assam Explosion: Blast inside Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express train; at least 11 injured

Three persons were injured in an explosion in an intercity train in Assam's Udalguri district on Saturday night, railway and police sources said.

Eleven persons were injured in an explosion in an intercity train in Assam's Udalguri district on Saturday night, railway and police sources said.

The explosion occurred in a coach of the Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express at the Harisinga railway station around 7.04 pm, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said.

Assam: Explosion inside Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Udalguri. 11 persons injured. pic.twitter.com/M61eRSkBnL — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

Eleven persons were injured, one of them critically, and rushed to a hospital. Railway and police officials have rushed to the site -- around 95 km from Guwahati, the sources said.

Investigations are on and it was yet to be ascertained whether the explosion was caused by a grenade or an improvised explosive device (IED), the sources added.