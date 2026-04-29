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Assam Exit Poll Result 2026: BJP's hat-trick, set to return to power in Assam

Assam Exit Polls 2026: Exit polls projects return of BJP government in Assam. BJP is all set for a hat-trick with a clean sweep securing 88+ seats out of total seats of 126.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

Assam Exit Poll Result 2026: BJP's hat-trick, set to return to power in Assam
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Assam Exit Polls 2026: Exit polls projects return of BJP government in Assam. BJP is all set for a hat-trick with a clean sweep securing 88+ seats out of total seats of 126.

JVC exit polls projecy NDA to secure 88-101, while Congress+ to get 23-33. While other to only manages win on 02-05 seats. While Matrize projects BJP winning 88-95 seats, congress 25-32 seats and others 6-12. Axis My India Assam Exit Poll projects BJP's hatrick, set to form Government in Assam by sweeping the elections with 88-100 seats. Congress likely to get 24-36 seats. Zee News AI Exit Poll also shows BJP+ heading towards a majority in Assam, with 80-86 seats.

 

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