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Assam Elections Results 2026: BJP led NDA leads on 75 seats, while Congress on 19 seats, shows early trends

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Assam Elections Results 2026: BJP led NDA leads on 75 seats, while Congress on 19 seats, shows early trends

In a high-stake battle in Assam, BJP is eyeing for a hattrick and Congress is looking for a comeback. The counting of votes in Assam started on May 4, at 8 am, early trend shows BJP led NDA leads on 14 seats, while Congress on only 2 seats.  High-profile andidaes of BJP are leading on their respective constituencies. Assam CM Himanta Sarma takes lead in Jalukbari. Meanwhile BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi leads in Dispur against Mira Borthakur. 

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 04, 2026, 09:28 AM IST

Assam Elections Results 2026: BJP led NDA leads on 75 seats, while Congress on 19 seats, shows early trends
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In a high-stake battle in Assam, BJP is eyeing for a hattrick and Congress is looking for a comeback. The counting of votes in Assam started on May 4, at 8 am, early trend shows BJP led NDA leads on 75 seats, while Congress on only 19 seats.  High-profile andidaes of BJP are leading on their respective constituencies. Assam CM Himanta Sarma takes lead in Jalukbari. Meanwhile BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi leads in Dispur against Mira Borthakur. 

Assam Elections 

The Assam Assembly election 2026 was held on April 9, witnessing a high voter turnout of 85.96 percent among over 2.5 crore eligible voters. Now, all eyes are on the fate of 722 candidates contesting for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, as results are scheduled to be announced today on May 4.

In Assam, the stakes are high! On one side, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is eyeing a third consecutive term, while on the other side, Congress-led opposition can stage a comeback. The 'Poll of Polls' projected the return of BJP government in Assam, with a clean sweep securing 88+ seats out of total seats of 126,  comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64. Meanwhile, the Congress-led alliance (INC+) appears to be lagging behind, with most exit polls predicting its tally to remain in the range of 25 to 35 seats.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi are among the key contenders in this high-stake battle.

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