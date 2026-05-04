FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Who is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar rape victim's mother leads in early trends against TMC in Panihati

Who is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar rape victim mother leads in early trend in Panihati

TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics

TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple

Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'

Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics

TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple

Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch

HomeIndia

INDIA

Assam Election Result 2026: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi's first reaction to BJP's massive lead in early trends, says, 'Just the beginning'

Assam Election Results 2026: Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has reacted to BJP's massive lead in Assam Assembly election vote counting and called it 'just the beginning'.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 04, 2026, 10:31 AM IST

Assam Election Result 2026: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi's first reaction to BJP's massive lead in early trends, says, 'Just the beginning'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Assam Election Results 2026: Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has reacted to BJP's massive lead in Assam Assembly election vote counting and called it 'just the beginning'. As per early trends, BJP led NDA is leading on 86 seats, while congress is ahead on 26 seats and others on 2 seats, out of 126 seats.Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is just the beginning, we will see how the counting is going on in the entire state, and we will keep an eye on every vote being counted properly in every round."

He also said, "We are awaiting a positive result in Assam. We will keep an eye on every round of counting. We have sent Observers across the state so that if anything seems lacking from the administration in any round, we will get information immediately...After the voting, our teams saw unused EVMs stored in rooms without being locked...Our CLP also saw such individual cases. We have seen a little negligence by the administration...Our candidates were assaulted, yet the EC took no action. We spoke of various officers who were acting as agents of the BJP Govt, yet no action was taken against them. When you have such an environment, it does not look good on the EC..."

Assam election 2026

The Assam Assembly election 2026 was held on April 9, witnessing a high voter turnout of 85.96 percent among over 2.5 crore eligible voters. Now, all eyes are on the fate of 722 candidates contesting for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, as results are scheduled to be announced today on May 4.

In Assam, the stakes are high! On one side, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is eyeing a third consecutive term, while on the other side, Congress-led opposition can stage a comeback. The 'Poll of Polls' projected the return of BJP government in Assam, with a clean sweep securing 88+ seats out of total seats of 126,  comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64. Meanwhile, the Congress-led alliance (INC+) appears to be lagging behind, with most exit polls predicting its tally to remain in the range of 25 to 35 seats.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi are among the key contenders in this high-stake battle.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Who is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar rape victim's mother leads in early trends against TMC in Panihati
Who is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar rape victim mother leads in early trend in Panihati
Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'
Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'
GSEB HSC Exam Result 2026: Gujarat board Class 12th results announced at gseb.org, Check how to dowload scorecard
GSEB Exam Result 2026: Gujarat board Class 12th results announced at gseb.org
Modi-led BJP's big feast in waiting ahead of Assembly Election Results 2026: Sandwich, Aloo poori, what is on the menu?
Modi-led BJP's big feast in waiting ahead of Assembly Election Results 2026: San
Assam Election Result 2026: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi's first reaction to BJP's massive lead in early trends, says, 'Just the beginning'
Assam Election Result 2026: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi's reaction to BJP's lead
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple
Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch
Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata vs Suvendu, 5 big face-offs to watch
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jalukbari to Akhil Gogoi’s Sibsagar, 5 high-profile battles to watch out on May 4
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: 5 high-profile battles to watch on May 4
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement