Assam election poll results: Who is Ajanta Neog? Five-time MLA eyeing sixth term leads against INC in Golaghat

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will contest the 2026 Assembly elections from Golaghat, aiming for her sixth consecutive win.

A prominent face in Assam politics, Ajanta Neog is once again in the electoral fray from the Golaghat constituency in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. Currently serving as Finance and Women & Child Development Minister in the Government of Assam, she is seeking to extend a remarkable winning streak that spans over two decades.

Who Is Ajanta Neog?

Ajanta Neog is a senior political leader known for her administrative experience and long-standing electoral success. She holds the distinction of being Assam’s first woman Finance Minister, a role that has positioned her as a key figure in the state’s governance.

Born in Guwahati in 1964, she comes from a politically aware family. Her mother, Rebati Das, was also a legislator, representing the Jalukbari constituency. Neog pursued higher education at Gauhati University, earning degrees in law

and arts, and later practised as an advocate at the Gauhati High Court.

Her entry into politics was shaped by personal tragedy. Her husband, Nagen Neog, a state minister, was killed in a militant attack in 1996, an event that pushed her toward public life.

Political Journey and Rise

Neog began her political career with the Indian National Congress and made an immediate impact by winning the 2001 Assembly election from Golaghat. Over the years, she consolidated her position in the constituency, winning multiple elections and building a strong local base.

In 2020, she switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party, a move that reshaped the political equations in Assam. Despite the shift, she retained voter support and continued her electoral success.

Track Record in Golaghat

Golaghat has remained Neog’s political stronghold since 2001. She has consistently defeated candidates from rival parties, including the Asom Gana Parishad and BJP (prior to her joining it), often by comfortable margins.

Her 2011 victory was particularly notable, as she secured a landslide win with a margin exceeding 46,000 votes. Even after changing parties, she managed to hold onto the seat in the 2021 elections, underlining her personal connect with voters.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As the 2026 Assembly elections approach, Ajanta Neog remains one of the most influential candidates in the region. With five consecutive victories behind her, she is aiming for a sixth term from Golaghat.

Her campaign is expected to focus on governance experience, development initiatives, and continuity. Given her established presence and track record, the contest in Golaghat will be closely watched as a measure of both her enduring appeal and the broader political mood in Assam.