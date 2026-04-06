Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her

CM Sarma told reporters that Chowdhury’s mother, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, had shared pictures of "eating beef" on social media, and also flashed one such purported photo.

Kunki Chowdhury, 27, the youngest candidate in the upcoming Assam assembly elections, has gained spotlight over a bitter war-of-words with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. During campaigning on Thursday, CM Sarma targeted Chowdhury and her family, claiming that her mother had shared "photos of eating beef" on social media. Chowdhury is contesting the polls as a nominee of the Congress' ally Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) from Guwahati Central constituency.

CM Sarma told reporters that Chowdhury’s mother, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, had shared pictures of "eating beef" on social media, and also showed one such purported photo. He also slammed Sujata Chowdhury, who runs an online media portal, for "openly supporting" jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Targeting the Chowdhury family, Sarma said: "The girl’s parents not only eat beef, but they also show it to the public and eat. Are we not Hindus?" He added: "In Assam, there is a law against publicly eating beef and eating beef in places where Hindu people stay. Despite such a strong law, how can her mother eat beef?…Cow is our mother."

Kunki Chowdhury has rejected Sarma's accusations as "baseless and unfounded". Speaking to The Indian Express, she said: "This shows that they (BJP) are a bit scared. I’ve been in politics for what? 15 days? And the kind of overwhelming love and support I’ve received has made them feel scared. Because they couldn’t find anything else to say, they went for this." Chowdhury belongs to a Guwahati family that runs a trust operating a number of educational institutes across Assam.