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Assam Election 2026: Congress-BJP war of words escalates over Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife's alleged foreign assets

Khera further questioned why the Assam CM had allegedly concealed details of overseas properties linked to his wife in official disclosures ahead of Assam polls.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 09:12 AM IST

Assam Election 2026: Congress-BJP war of words escalates over Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife's alleged foreign assets
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Ahead of the Assam election 2026, the BJP and Congress exchanged barbs after Pawan Khera accused Chief Minister Biswa Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, of holding three passports and undisclosed foreign assets. Following Biswa's defamation suit, Khera alleged that he will present more evidence as the controversy intensifies ahead of the state assembly polls. 

Speaking to reporters, Khera further questioned why the Assam CM had allegedly concealed details of overseas properties linked to his wife in official disclosures.“Are they denying that they have no property in Dubai? Are they denying that they have no company in America? Are they denying that they have no shell companies anywhere in the world? We will give much more evidence every day. A lot is coming. Why has he concealed the Dubai properties owned by his wife from his election affidavit?” he told ANI. 

His statement comes after Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed all allegations as 'malicious' and 'politically motivated' and said that both he and his wife will initiate legal proceedings. “I categorically reject every allegation made by him. These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam.”He further added: “My wife and I will be filing both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Shri Pawan Khera. He will be held fully accountable for his reckless and defamatory statements.”Expressing confidence in the legal process, Sarma said: “I have complete faith in the judiciary. Once the truth is established in a court of law, Shri Pawan Khera will face the consequences of his actions, and the law will take its due course," Sarma wrote on X. 

BJP leaders in Delhi and Assam came out in defence of Himanta Biswa Sarma."Congress Party has today done an extremely reprehensible and lowly act by levelling baseless, factless, and fake document-based accusations against our Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ji," BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference here.Assam Minister Pijyush Hazarika also took potshots at Congress."So @INCIndianeed to hire a better Photoshop designer. Their IT cell did such a shoddy job in creating fake passport images , that it got busted Will the ecosystem fact checkers care to call out this bluff or be a part of this rookie photoshop charge," he said in a post on X.Assam will go to the polls on April 9 and results will be announced on May 4.

(With ANI inputs)

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