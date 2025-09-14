Assam: Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Guwahati, tremors felt in North Bengal, Bhutan

Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? India opener’s injury scare raises big questions
INDIA
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property
Assam earthquake news: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude has hit Guwahati in Assam and other north-eastern regions of the country. Tremors were also felt in North Bengal and Bhutan. The earthquake took place at 4.41 pm on Sunday, and the epicentre was in Udalguri district, officials said, PTI reported. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said. The depth of the quake was 5 km.
"EQ of M: 5.8, On: 14/09/2025 16:41:50 IST, Lat: 26.78 N, Long: 92.33 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam," National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on Sunday. The earthquake comes days after a 3.5 magnitude quake struck Sonitpur in Assam on September 2.
EQ of M: 5.8, On: 14/09/2025 16:41:50 IST, Lat: 26.78 N, Long: 92.33 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 14, 2025
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/fGgMfM05Lb
The northeast falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the region, the officials said. Assam's former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged people to stay alert. "Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert!" Sonowal tweeted. Minutes after the earthquake hit Guwahati, netizens took to X to share pictures and updates.
An earthquake struck Guwahati today. Sharing a glimpse from my residence — this flower tub alone is enough to show how powerful the tremors were. pic.twitter.com/fAviob2tzz— Bhupen kumar Borah (@BhupenKBorah) September 14, 2025
