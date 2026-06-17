Assam Don Bosco University removes faculty member after sexual misconduct complaint; probe underway

Assam Don Bosco University has terminated faculty member Dr Saurav Chandra after a woman student filed an alleged sexual misconduct complaint.

Assam Don Bosco University, a private university located in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, has ended the services of faculty member Dr Saurav Chandra following a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct filed by a woman student.

The decision came after protests erupted on the campus, with students demanding action and raising concerns over safety and accountability within the institution.

Student allegations trigger campus protests

According to reports, a second-semester student of the university accused Dr Chandra, who was the Head of the Department of Public Administration, of inappropriate behaviour and alleged sexual misconduct.

Following the complaint, several students staged demonstrations on the university campus, seeking immediate action and a fair investigation into the allegations.

Some students also claimed that concerns regarding the faculty member had been raised earlier, leading to questions over how such complaints were handled in the past. The university's response to student safety and grievance mechanisms became a major focus of the protests.

University initiates inquiry process

In an official notification issued on June 16, the university said it received a complaint against Dr Saurav Chandra on June 14 and referred the matter to its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

The committee reportedly held a meeting on June 15 to examine the complaint and begin the inquiry process.

The university confirmed that Dr Chandra is no longer associated with the institution and that his employment ended on June 16.

University assures confidential investigation

The university said it remains committed to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for all members of its community.

It added that the matter would be handled with sensitivity, confidentiality, and due process while the inquiry continues.

Police deployed amid campus protests

Police personnel were deployed on the university campus to maintain law and order as demonstrations continued.

Students have called for a transparent and impartial investigation and urged the administration to strengthen measures aimed at ensuring the safety and security of students.