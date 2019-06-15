Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discuss NRC

As National Register of Citizens (NRC) office in Assam to put out final draft of people whose names were included but were found ineligible on verification on June 22, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday met Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the arising law and order situation after the darft is put in public domain.

The government is updating its list of citizens of Assam as part of efforts to tackle the problem of illegal immigrants. The first draft list was published on December 31, 2017. The final list is likely to be put out on July 31 this year

During the 15-minute meeting with the Union Home Minister, the chief minister briefed him about the alarming situation post draft list is out and also recent attacks by banned groups in the state. Terming it as a courtesy call, Sonowal said, "I have also briefed him about the prevailing law and order situation in Assam."

LAW AND ORDER During his meeting with the defence minister, the chief minister discussed with him issues related to Assam, including prevailing law and order scenarios in the state. He also stated that the banned terror group ULFA faction led by Paresh Baruah has started re-emerging and regrouping and that needs to be addressed on urgent basis.

On Tuesday, the Home Ministry said it has laid down the modalities for foreigners' tribunals in Assam for deciding appeals made by people not satisfied with the outcome of claims and objections filed against the NRC.

In a statement, the ministry said an order was issued recently mandating the foreigners' tribunals in Assam to deliver verdict of any case related to those people whose names could be excluded from the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) within four months.

On May 15, at least six people were injured when a grenade exploded outside a mall on Zoo road in Guwahati in Assam. It was the terror group ULFA faction led by Paresh Baruah that claimed responsibility of the attack.