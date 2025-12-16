Assam CM hits back at Bangladesh’s leader threatening to ‘separate’ North-East states from India, ‘idea is misguided...’

Amid political instability in Bangladesh, a country witnessing an interim government, has been maintaining an anti-India stance constantly. In a fresh, Hasnat Abdullah from National Citizen Party has threatened to 'separate' India's Northeast region which met with strong reply from Assam CM.

Bangladesh, with its interim government, is suffering with political instability as the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina is living in exile in India and the country will experience its first general elections on February 12, 2026, first time since her ousting. Amid this, Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma strongly condemned the statement of India’s neighbour leader Hasnat Abdullah from National Citizen Party (NCP) who threatened India, warning that India's northeastern states could be “separated” from the country.

What did Hasnat Abdullah say against India?

Hasnat issued the provocative statement at a protest rally in Dhaka on Monday which have been condemned as inflammatory and irresponsible, as Abdullah accused India with no substantial proof of supporting elements which have been trying to destabilise Bangladesh. He also warned of regional instability.

“I want to make it clear to India that if you provide shelter to forces that do not respect Bangladesh’s sovereignty, potential, voting rights, and human rights, Bangladesh will respond,” a local media quoted Abdullah as saying. He further said that if India continues to do this it will face adverse consequences.

“If Bangladesh is destabilised, the fire of resistance will spread beyond its borders. We will shelter separatist and anti-India forces and then we will sever the seven sisters from India,” he warned. “Even after 54 years of independence, Bangladesh continues to face attempts by ‘vultures’ seeking to exert control over the country,” Abdullah added at a rally in Central Shaheed Minar.

How did Hemata Biswa Sarma hit back?

Observing an ongoing anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, CM Sarma, while speaking to reporters, said that in the past year, Bangladeshi leaders have issued statements and conducted discussions many times signaling towards efforts to separate the Northeast region from India. In a strong reply, the Assam CM reminded Bangladesh that India is a sovereign, powerful nation and such ideas are unrealistic.

“India is a very large country, a nuclear power and one of the world’s strongest economies. The idea that Bangladesh can even think of separating the Northeast from India is completely misguided,” Sarma said.

The statement by the Bangladeshi leader is alarming as four of the seven states, namely, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, share land border with Bangladesh, due to which it is imperative for India to maintain regional balance and cooperation with its neighbour to protect its internal security.