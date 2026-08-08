Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks Samay Raina for flood relief donation; netizens say 'now withdraw FIR'

Samay Raina donated Rs 10 lakh to Assam's flood relief fund, prompting CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to thank him, while social media users urged the CM to withdraw the FIR against the comedian.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as the state continues to battle severe floods. His contribution comes shortly after actors Bhumi Pednekar and Randeep Hooda travelled to Assam to participate in relief efforts.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged Raina’s contribution on social media and thanked him for supporting the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-hit state.

Assam CMO shares transaction details

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office shared a screenshot of the transaction on X, showing the Rs 10 lakh contribution made by Raina through RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement). The official handle wrote, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa acknowledges the contribution of 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund by Shri Samay Raina."

HCM Dr @himantabiswa acknowledges the contribution of ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund by Shri Samay Raina. pic.twitter.com/JrKRph0h7b — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 8, 2026

Sarma also posted a message on his personal X account, writing, "Thank you for contributing to our relief efforts during this difficult time in Assam, Samay!"

Assam flood situation

Assam continues to deal with widespread flooding, with more than 1.55 lakh people still affected, according to PTI. The death toll in this year's floods has reached 98.

A total of 1,55,849 people were reportedly affected, with Golaghat emerging as the worst-hit district, followed by Sivasagar and Jorhat. On Thursday, more than 1.68 lakh people across 15 districts were affected by the floods.

Calls to withdraw FIR against Samay Raina

Raina's contribution also brought his previous controversy in Assam back into focus.

In 2025, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had criticised content from Raina's show India's Got Latent following a controversy over alleged obscene and vulgar discussions. Assam Police subsequently registered an FIR against Raina, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others.

After Sarma thanked Raina for his donation, several users responding to the CM's post asked him to withdraw the FIR against the comedian.

One user wrote, “Please withdrawal Samay bhai's case sir.” Another comment said, “Please withdraw FIR.”

Bhumi Pednekar, Randeep Hooda join relief work

Meanwhile, actors Randeep Hooda and Bhumi Pednekar have also travelled to Assam to support relief operations. Hooda visited flood-affected areas in Sivasagar and participated in a relief distribution programme organised by an NGO. He shared a video showing him travelling by boat, distributing essential supplies and walking through knee-deep water.

In his Instagram caption, Hooda wrote, "Assam is battling devastating floods, leaving countless families in urgent need of support. Every contribution can help provide relief, food, shelter and essential supplies to those affected. Let us come together and help the people of Assam through this crisis. Scan the QR code."

Pednekar also travelled to Assam with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF). She was seen reaching flood-affected homes by boat and walking through water to distribute relief material.

Sharing a picture with flood-affected villagers, she wrote, "Every flooded village reminds us that recovery doesn't begin when the rain stops, but when the help arrives."