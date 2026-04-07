Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations, turns the tables on Gaurav Gogoi over wife’s alleged Pakistan links

Days after Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi made serious allegations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has vehemently denied them, calling them “laughable”.

Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections 2026, Congress and BJP have been locked in a political battle as the former has been targeting the state’s CM’s wife in fresh allegations against her. Days after Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi made serious allegations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has vehemently denied them, calling them “laughable”.

Training guns against the Congress leaders, she brutally responded by saying that neither she, her children nor her husband own any assets or business interests outside India.

The allegations and counterattacks have stirred up Assam’s politics ahead of the state’s elections with both BJP and Congress, two biggest contenders in this year’s election engaged in a face- off to improve their prospects.

Riniki denies claims

Riniki Sarma responded directly to Gogoi’s questions in an X post and rejected claims about a Dubai “golden visa” and alleged foreign holdings. She stated clearly that none of the family members own property or run any business abroad.

Defending her stance, Himanta’s wife also turned the attention back on Gogoi, asking him whether his wife has or ever had a bank account in Pakistan, and whether he would reveal such details public. She further alleged that the Congress leader changes his opinions within a day, citing his earlier claim about a “golden visa on an Egyptian passport” and comparing it with his latest remarks mentioning an Indian passport.

Gogoi’s questions

A day earlier, Gaurav Gogoi had publicly called on the Chief Minister to reply to a series of questions regarding alleged foreign assets and disclosures. The questioned he asked Himanta Biswa Sarma were:

-Whether the wife of Himanta Sarma holds a Golden visa for Dubai

-Whether the Golden visa is linked to an Indian passport

-Whether any family member owns property or operates a business overseas

-Whether any family member of Himanta Biswa Sarma operates a business in a foreign country

-Whether Himanta Biswa Sarma has disclosed his or his family‘s wealth and properties abroad in his election affidavit

He further questioned whether these alleged assets, if any, had been declared in election affidavits, and requested Sarma to welcome an investigation if there was nothing to hide.

Gogoi's allegations

Pawan Khera said, Sarma's wife has three passports with expiration dates in March 2027, August 2031, and February 2029. The Congress leader questioned the possibility of holding multiple passports and expressed worries about dual citizenship provisions. He demanded clarification on whether Riniki Bhuyan Sarma also holds an Indian passport. He further alleged a company owned by Sarma's wife has a budget of USD 3,467 crore and plans to open hotels in the US. He claimed Rs 52,000 crore from the company is to be distributed among the family members. Sarma's wife heads a media house with 2 news channels, 3 entertainment channels, and 1 Assamese newspaper.