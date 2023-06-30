Search icon
'No one should try to take advantage of violence': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Both the Central and state governments have been taking the necessary steps for restoring peace in Manipur.”

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

Photo: ANI/ File

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to violence-hit Manipur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that politicians should not try to take advantage when a state is going through a disturbed situation. Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said, “Both the Central and state governments have been taking the necessary steps for restoring peace in Manipur.”

According to Sarma, there is no need for any other political persons to go to Manipur because only the state government and the Centre can restore peace in the state. “Others will go and return within a day or two. No solution will come from their visits. It will only serve the purpose of grabbing media attention,” he said.

Sarma also said that during his two-day visit to Manipur, Rahul Gandhi can't do anything apart from doing some photo-op. “No political party or person should try to take advantage of a violence-hit state,” he said.

