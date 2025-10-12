Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma issues BIG statement on 39.5% rise of Muslims in state: 'Centre's Detect, Delete,...'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the Union Home Minister's speech on the increase in India's Muslim population, attributing it to both internal growth and immigration.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the Union Home Minister's speech on the increase in India's Muslim population, attributing it to both internal growth and immigration. He noted the Union government's plan for a demography mission to "detect, delete, and deport."

Sarma emphasised Assam's significant demographic changes, stating the Muslim population had reached 39.5% with a notable 100% increase in Majuli, distinguishing between Assamese Muslims and others.

"The Union Home Minister on Friday gave a historic speech, and he said that the Muslim population across the country has increased unprecedentedly. This increase in population has not happened only inside the country; people coming from foreign countries have also contributed to it. For that, the Union government wants to conduct a demographic mission, which aims to detect, delete, and deport. For the first time, the Union government has said this clearly. Assam is a big victim of demographic changes. In 2021, the Muslim population in Assam crossed 38 per cent. When the census comes, then it will be 1 or 1.5 per cent more, plus 38 per cent. Now, the Muslim population in Assam is 39.5 per cent. Even in Majuli, the Muslim population has increased by 100 per cent. However, the Assamese Muslim population growth is not of that type; it is similar to ours. If the Muslim population growth is 100 per cent in Majuli, then you can imagine the depth of the problem,” he said.

The Assam Chief Minister expressed concern over the state's demographic changes, citing projections from the 2011 census that indicate a 40% Muslim population, 6-7% Christian population, and a Hindu population not exceeding 40%. He said he plans to discuss this issue further with Union Minister Amit Shah.

“If we take the Muslim population in Assam as 40 per cent, the Christian population as 6-7 per cent, then the Hindu population in Assam is not more than 40 per cent. It is based on the 2011 projection report. It is a worrying issue, and we are all worried about it. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this on August 15, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this on Friday (October 10). We will have to know more about this. I will try to know more about this when I meet the Union Home Minister next time,” he said.

On Friday, in the 'Narendra Mohan Smriti Lecture' organised by Dainik Jagran, Home Minister Shah cited demographic data from multiple censuses to highlight how infiltration has altered the population balance over decades.

"Today, infiltration, demographic change, and democracy; I want to say without hesitation that until every Indian understands these three issues, we cannot ensure our country, our culture, our languages, and our independence. These three topics are interconnected..." Shah said.

"Censuses were conducted in 1951, 1971, 1991, and 2011... In the 1951 census, Hindus constituted 84 per cent, while Muslims constituted 9.8 per cent. In 1971, Hindus constituted 82 per cent, and the Muslim population was 11 per cent. By 1991, the Hindu population had increased to 81 per cent, while the Muslim community accounted for 12.12 per cent. In contrast, in 2001, Hindus accounted for 89 per cent, and Muslims accounted for 14.2 per cent. I'm talking about the populations of only two religions because I want to talk about infiltration..." he explained.

(ANI)